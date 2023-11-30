In the third quarter, the port of Tanger Med handled more than 2.2 million containers (+13%)

In the first nine months of this year, Moroccan ports
handled a total of 155.2 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +2.8% over the same period of 2022. The
growth has been generated solely by the increase in
volumes of cargo transhipped at national ports
amounted to 73.4 million tonnes (+10.1%). Declining,
On the other hand, both import and export cargoes, which have
49.3 million tonnes (-3.3%) and
25.4 million tonnes (-2.1%), and cabotage traffic
which amounted to 5.8 million tonnes (-2.0%). In the
in the first nine months of 2023, the volume of on-board supplies is
1.3 million tonnes (-12.0%).
The only port of Tanger Med, which handles almost all of the
of cargo transhipments, handled a total of €91.8 million
tonnes of goods, with an increase of +9.5% over the period
January-September 2022. In Tanger Med, container traffic is
amounted to 6.1 million TEUs, with an increase of +9.3%.
In the third quarter of 2023 alone, Moroccan ports
handled 54.3 million tonnes of goods globally, with a
increase of about +9% compared to the same period last year
year. In Tanger Med, traffic amounted to 31.6 million
tonnes (+13%), with only one containerised traffic being
amounted to over 2.2 million TEUs (+13%).