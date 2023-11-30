FEPORT, ETA, EMPA and ECASBA urge the EU Commission to assess without delay the negative impact on European ports of the extension of the ETS to shipping

In view of the entry into force on 1 January of the
European Directive No. 959 of 2023 which extended the application of the
EU ETS for emissions trading of greenhouse gases
greenhouse effect in the European Union to emissions from the
maritime transport, inclusion that has alarmed several components
of the port, logistical and economic sectors for further
costs and the distorting effects of competition that could
introduced by this enlargement, four associations
represent terminal and port service operators, and
European shipping agents have urged the European Commission to
immediately commission a risk study that
the application of the EU ETS to shipping
to divert to non-EU ports goods that up to
are now being brought to European ports and on possible solutions for
prevent this phenomenon.
The appeal to the Commission was made by the
Federation of European Private Port Terminal Operators FEPORT,
by the European Association of Towing Companies
Tugowners Association (ETA), from the European Pilots' Association
European Maritime Pilots' Association (EMPA) and
by the European Association of Shipping Agents and Brokers
Community Association of Ship Brokers and Agents (ECASBA).
FEPORT, ETA, EMPA and ECASBA expressed great concern
for what they believe to be the lack of a real evaluation
the effects that the EU ETS will have on maritime transport and in
in particular on the negative consequences for EU ports. Second
The four organisations, in addition, the measures proposed by the
European Commission, i.e. monitoring the effects of
rules and the possibility of revision of the Rules of Procedure,
provide an adequate response to the real risks that goods
hitherto destined for European ports in the Mediterranean and the United Kingdom
are diverted to non-EU ports.
Complaining that ports have not been properly taken care of
consideration by the European Commission when it was
discussed the EU ETS for maritime transport, FEPORT, ETA, EMPA and
ECASBA have denounced that its members are now in a
situation in which shipping companies, which do not intend to
pass on the additional costs of the ETS to their customers, they will prefer to
call at non-EU ports, with all the implications that this
will have on employment and economic activity in the Member States.
EU ports. In addition, the four organizations noted
the emission reduction targets of the "Fit
for 55" will be bypassed and, once the sea routes
will be changed and the regulations circumvented, it will be
It is very difficult to reverse these harmful effects.
"We need - explained the Secretary-General
of FEPORT, Lamia Kerdjoudj - of a real evaluation
the impact of the ETS for maritime transport on EU ports,
to be conducted now and not in two years' time when the goods have left
some EU ports. The capacity of the ports
of the Southern Mediterranean and other non-EU ports - has
Kerdjoudj - are significant and will continue to
and will be attractive alternatives for airlines
that want to circumvent the ETS. We want to wait for
This should happen, warned the Secretary-General of the
Federation of Terminal Operators - and that investments in ports
of the EU are suspended or cancelled'.
Calling on the European Commission to urgently launch a
EU ETS Maritime Transport Impact Study, FEPORT,
ETA, EMPA and ECASBA specified that the terms of reference
of the study could possibly consider
all the solutions currently proposed by the different stakeholders
to avoid the diversion of goods. They also have
urged the Commission to continue to make its voice heard.
voice within the International Maritime Organization to
a global ETS is put in place and at the same time to explore the
the possibility of concluding agreements immediately
with EU neighbouring countries that could adopt a
legislation similar to the ETS and with converging timelines.