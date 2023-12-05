MCL Feeder Services will come under the ownership of Unifeeder
Both companies operate feeder services in the Mediterranean
Aarhus
December 5, 2023
From the first of January, MCL Feeder Services FZE, a company
Cypriot shipping service operating an extensive network of
feeder liner seafarers in the Mediterranean, will pass under the
owned by Unifeeder, a Danish shipping company
of the DP World group in Dubai, which is also active in the
feeder services in the Mediterranean.
MCL Feeder has been working with Unimed Feeder Services for many years
of the Unifeeder group in the context of vessel sharing agreements
agreement.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher