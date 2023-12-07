IMO resolution to stop the activity of shadow fleets used to evade sanctions

The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization adopted
a resolution urging Member States to ensure that the
ships flying their flags are not operated within the framework of
"shadow" or "hidden" fleets, which are
used to circumvent the sanctions agreed upon by the Assembly
or the United Nations Security Council. The
The report states that for 'shadow fleet' or 'shadow fleet'
"hidden" means vessels used in operations
in order to circumvent sanctions, circumvent compliance with the
safety or environmental standards, avoid insurance costs or
engage in other illegal activities, including, but not limited to,
others, those aimed at intentionally avoiding Port inspections
State Control, not to operate according to a governance policy
transparent company that guarantees the well-being and safety of
those on board and the protection of the marine environment, e.g.
intentionally take steps to avoid detection of
ship, such as disabling AIS or LRIT transmissions, or concealing
the actual identity of the ship if there is no
legitimate concern sufficient to justify such action.
In particular, highlighting as a serious source of concern
The fact that the ships of the shadow fleets represent a real and
high risk of accidents, in particular when
ship-to-ship (STS) operations to transfer cargo from ship to ship
in order to disguise the destination or origin of the loads, or to
avoid supervision by flag or coastal states
and their rules, the resolution calls on flag states to
ensure that ships flying their flag adhere to measures
prohibiting or legally regulating STS transfers, and in addition,
that such ships comply with the spirit of the security requirements, and
prevention of pollution contained in the IMO Conventions,
The resolution also calls on flag states to take into account the
consideration of the possibility of requiring ships to
flying their flag to update their
STS operations, including notification to your flag State
when and where they are engaged in such operations, in particular
particularly when they are engaged in an STS transfer in between
to the ocean. The resolution therefore calls on Member States to monitor the
ship-to-ship operations that take place in their territorial waters
and exclusive economic zones.
The resolution also recommends that port States, when
become aware of ships that intentionally take measures
To avoid being detected, how to turn off AIS transmissions
or LRIT or conceal their actual identity, to submit
to thorough inspections and, after an initial investigation to
check if the ship had stopped transmitting signals for reasons
legitimate, if necessary inform the flag administration of the
ship.
The resolution makes no reference to this, but it is
clearly aimed at targeting STS activities implemented to
to circumvent the sanctions against Russia adopted after the
Moscow's troops have invaded Ukrainian territory, Russia
In recent days, for the first time, she was not elected in the
Council of the International Maritime Organization
(
of 1
December 2023).