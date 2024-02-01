Cargotec announces the partial demerger of Kalmar and its planned listing on Nasdaq Helsinki

The Finnish manufacturer of handling equipment and
Cargotec today announced its decision to spin off
the Kalmar brand, which sells the vehicles produced by the group for
the port sector, for the intermodal sector, for the
maritime and heavy industry. The plan is for activities,
Kalmar's debts and liabilities are transferred to the new
Kalmar Corporation. It will also be presented
application for the admission of Kalmar's Class B shares to the
Nasdaq Helsinki stock market. Today's Communication follows
those of March 2022 announcing the decision to exit the
heavy harbour crane market, in which Kalmar operates,
after the waiver of the merger plan with the
compatriot Konecranes, which is also active in the sector
of handling and lifting equipment, which had been stopped
by the British Antitrust Authority
(
of 29
and 30
March 2022)
The Scandinavian group specified that after the Kalmar spin-off
should have the same ownership structure as Cargotec and that
there will be no cross-ownership between Cargotec and
Kalmar. In addition, Cargotec pointed out that the Hiab brand, which
markets the production of vehicles for the
construction, transport and other industrial sectors, will remain
within the group, while they will continue to be pursued
in the course of 2024 the opportunities to sell MacGregor, the
third brand of the group that deals with handling equipment and
systems for ships and offshore installations, a brand of which Cargotec in March
2022 had announced the next divestment.
Explaining the reasons that led to the decision to spin off
of Kalmar, the president of Cargotec, Jaakko Eskola,
stated that 'the Board of Directors, with the
support from some major shareholders, after careful consideration of the
decided to propose the spin-off of Kalmar from Cargotec by means of
partial demerger to increase shareholder value'.
The partial demerger plan provides that the shareholders of
Cargotec receive a new
share of the corresponding share class (class A or B) of
Kalmar for each Class A and B share held in Cargotec. The
two classes of shares A and B in Kalmar will have the same rights to
voting and dividend of class A and B shares in Cargotec. The
The project is subject to the approval of the General Assembly
of Cargotec and the board has announced its intention to submit it
the shareholders' resolution at the shareholders' meeting of 30
May, while the expected date for the completion of the
The split is scheduled for June 30. It is expected that the
trading of Kalmar's Class B shares on Nasdaq Helsinki
They will start around the first of July.
Cargotec's Board of Directors also intends to
propose that Jaakko Eskola be elected Chairman of the Board of
management of Kalmar and that the board of directors of
Cargotec Teresa Kemppi-Vasama and Tapio Kolunsarka are included among the
members of the board of directors of the new company.
Subject to the completion of the demerger, the intention is to
that the three managers do not continue to be part of the board of directors
management of Cargotec.
Meanwhile, the Cargotec group closed the 2023 financial year with a
growth in financial results and a decline in the value of new
orders acquired during the year. The turnover is
amounted to €4.57 billion, with an increase of +12% on the
2022. Operating profit was €483.8 million
(+356%) and net profit of 348.7% (+1,403%). In 2023, the value of
of the orders obtained by the group amounted to 3.99
billion euros (-18%) and the value of the orderbook as at 31 December
amounted to €2.81 billion (-21%). Last year, the only
Kalmar recorded sales of €2.05 billion (+5%) and new
Orders of €1.71 billion (-18%). Hiab scored a
Net sales of €1.79 billion (+13%) and new orders of €1.47 billion
(-19%). MarGregor closed the year with a turnover of 733
million (+29%) and new orders of 816 million euros (-16%).