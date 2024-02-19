A new viaduct improves road accessibility to the Vado Ligure container platform

A new road was inaugurated today in Vado Ligure
between the Via Aurelia and the Carrara tunnel, which improves the
urban circulation while making access easier
of heavy goods vehicles at the port gate of the platform
containerized by Vado Gateway. The execution of the works, contracted
to RTI Fincosit and Giuggia Costruzioni for a total value of
€20 million and launched in December 2021,
phases, including the construction of the foundations, with
the driving of about 250 micropiles 20 meters long and the columns
reinforced concrete systems that support the more than 100 meters of development
of the metal deck of the new viaduct. The design
of the deck was particularly complex due to the
of the geometry of the route, which has two opposite turns and
variable gradients to overcome the underlying railway, without a
single straight section.
"Like Vado Gateway and Reefer Terminal," he said
the CEO of the two port companies, Santi
Casciano - we can only learn with satisfaction the entry
as a function of a structure that makes it possible to separate urban traffic
from the port sector with, therefore, also positive effects
accessibility to our terminals for
Haulers. The hope is that the others will also
interventions aimed at upgrading the surrounding infrastructures,
motorways, roads and railways, can be built in
Short and certain times to support the growth of our terminals
and, with it, the attractiveness of the Vada port system."