In the last quarter of 2023, the cyclical change of the
G20 nations' freight traffic has flattened out
having the value of exports and imports recorded
small differences, respectively of +0.1% and -0.1%, on the third
quarter of the year. This was announced today by the Organization for the
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), explaining that in the fourth
quarter of 2023, the robust recovery in East Asia is
was offset by a slowdown in Europe and North America.
In particular, export growth has remained
stagnant in the U.S., where lower car sales
were offset by higher supply sales
Industrial. In the European Union, exports fell by
-0.6% due to the decline in chemicals, while imports
decreased by -1.8%. Conversely, the growth of trade in
goods has been elevated in East Asia: China has
recorded an increase in exports of +0.6%, driven by
starts from high-tech products such as mobile phones, and a
increase in imports of +3.9% due to mechanical and
Electric. Exports increased to Japan and Korea
thanks to strong car sales and the recovery of the
Korean semiconductor business. Higher sales of materials
primary elections fuelled export growth in
Australia, Indonesia and Brazil.
In the fourth quarter of last year, the
Italy's exports and imports of goods marked
both increases of +0.9% compared to the previous quarter
€171.7 billion and €158.6 billion
Dollars.
On the services trade side, the estimates
preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2023 indicate growth in the
compared to the previous quarter: it is considered that the
exports and imports of services have grown
by +1.6% and +1.3% respectively as a result of the decrease in
-0.9% in exports and an increase of +0.2% in
imports in the third quarter of last year. In the fourth
U.S. exports increased by +2.5% in the quarter
reflecting higher revenues from most services, while
Imports increased by +2.0% due to higher
travel and transportation costs. In Germany, exports are
growth of +1.6%, reflecting higher revenues from services
trade and IT, and imports increased by
+2.0%, partly driven by higher travel expenses abroad.
On the contrary, exports of services have declined sharply
in France (-3.8%) and the United Kingdom (-6.2%), while the
imports fell moderately in both countries.
The Surge in Revenue for Property Services
has stimulated the growth of exports in
Japan. Exports of services have also increased
Korea and China, reflecting a broad-based recovery in the
most categories of services.
In Italy, the service trade recorded an increase in the
+0.4% increase in exports and a growth of
+2.0% for imports, with their value being 37.0
billion and $40.0 billion.
G20 trade in goods contracted in terms of
value in 2023 as a whole, with exports and imports declining
-3.3% and -5.5% respectively. On the contrary, estimates
preliminary reports suggest that trade in services is
continued to expand in 2023, with exports and imports
up by +7.3% and +10.5% respectively.