ZPMC categorically denies that its cranes pose a risk to the security of nations

After the Beijing government rejected the accusation that
cranes made in China would pose a risk to the
U.S. Security
February
2024), Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co.
(ZPMC), which is the leading manufacturer of quay cranes
installed in American ports, pointed out that "cranes
provided by ZPMC do not pose any security risk
of no port'.
In a note yesterday, the Chinese industrial company specified that it
having taken note of "the recent actions taken by the Government
based on security concerns
information concerning U.S. ports', with Washington
which has decided to invest over $20 billion in
Replace cranes made in China
January and 21
February 2024), 'as well as media reports
that "cellular modems" would be installed
on ZPMC cranes'.
Stating that it has taken these allegations seriously and
to consider 'that these reports, without a sufficient examination of the
can easily mislead the public', ZPMC has
highlighted that the Chinese company "always sticks to
strictly to the laws and regulations of the countries and regions
and operates in accordance with the laws and regulations
applicable regulatory requirements. The cranes supplied by ZPMC - ha
Remembered the Chinese group - are used in ports all over the world.
the world, including the United States. These cranes are designed,
manufactured, transported, assembled, commissioned and delivered
strictly in accordance with international standards,
applicable laws and regulations and technical specifications
set by customers'.
"ZPMC - concluded
Shanghai company - will continue to strictly comply with
applicable laws, regulations and regulatory requirements for
safeguard activities involving ZPMC and its own
global customers and to achieve mutual benefits and development.
We sincerely appreciate the support and attention of all
sectors'.