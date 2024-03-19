Clean Arctic Alliance, establish ECA areas in Canadian Arctic waters and the Norwegian Sea

On the occasion of the Marine Environment Protection meeting
Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which
is underway in London, the Clean Arctic Alliance, the
The aim of which is to induce governments to take initiatives to
safeguard the ecosystem of the Arctic regions, urged the
IMO Member States to approve the establishment of the two Areas of
Emission Control Standards (ECAs) proposed by Canada and Norway
in order to protect the Arctic from polluting emissions produced by the
from sea freight. "The creation of control areas
emissions in the Arctic - stressed Sian Prior, consultant
of the Clean Arctic Alliance - will be an important
precedent for the protection of our climate and oceans.
The designation of ECA in Canadian Arctic waters and the Sea of
Norway - added Prior - has the potential to
broad positive change, especially if the sector
of shipping respects this designation by switching to fuels at
low sulphur or other non-fossil fuels plus
clean."
"The proposal for an ECA in Canadian Arctic waters," he said.
explained Prior - acknowledges that the designation will have the effect of
to reduce air pollutant emissions from ships,
improve air quality for populations
will benefit both marine ecosystems and
and potentially also contribute to the
reduction of black carbon in the Arctic which has an effect on the
climate-altering. ECA in the Norwegian Sea will reduce impacts
on human health and will help to reduce the amount of
nitrogen and sulphur along the Norwegian coast, including a reduction in
58% of particulate matter, such as carbon black, by 2030
compared to 2020. Both ECAs," Prior pointed out
significantly reduce air pollution caused by
ships in the Arctic'.