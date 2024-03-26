Funds for 10.4 million euros for the photovoltaic plant of the port of Ravenna have been approved

The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Northern said it had received from the Ministry
Environment and Energy Security: communication of the
funds of €10.4 million for the implementation of the
of the photovoltaic system designed by the port authority of Ravenna.
The plant is intended to be built on an area of more than
25 hectares in the former Sarom area located on the Candiano Canal along Via
Trieste, a disused industrial area, once occupied by a
refinery and now reclaimed and converted to the production of
green energy for the port.
The project "Zero emissions: development of a platform
for the self-production of energy in the port from solar sources"
of the PSA, which is worth more than €26 million, was deemed to be
worthy of funding as part of the NRRP interventions
Green Ports - "Renewable energy and efficiency interventions
energy in ports".
The project, which was created to satisfy the needs of renewable energy sources,
the energy needs of port companies, provides that
the plant also produces green energy for the Terminal's quays
Passengers of Porto Corsini, i.e. for the power supply
cruise ships, with a significant reduction in
CO2 emissions and noise pollution from engines
endothermic.
In the overall management of the plant, the energy produced,
approximately 20 MW, will first be transferred to the Community
Port Energy Authority, which will redistribute it to the
prioritising public services, including the
More important will be the cold ironing plant
under construction at the Cruise Terminal.