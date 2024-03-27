In 2023, Interporto Padova recorded a +7.3% increase in production value

Today, the board of directors of Interporto Padova S.p.A.
unanimously approved the 2023 financial statements, which
shows a production value of €38.3 million, in
growth of +7.3% over the previous year, an EBITDA of almost 13.0
million (+12.0%) and a net profit of €2.9 million (+2.0%).
Recalling that during 2023, the
merger by incorporation of Consorzio Zona Industriale di Padova
in liquidation, a process that will be formally concluded
In the current financial year, the Interport Authority has highlighted that
"The balance sheet result is particularly positive in
how well it is possible to meet financial commitments without problems
in the last six years, about 52
million in investments. These interventions - underlined the
companies - have made Interporto particularly performing
from an operational point of view (among the first in Europe) and sustainable
from an environmental point of view (with electric cranes, gates
photovoltaic panels and storage batteries). The
all certified by a recent appraisal, carried out on the occasion of the
merger with ZIP, which assesses real estate, and
Interporto equipment amounting to approximately EUR 395 million'.