The GEDI publishing group has made official the outcome of the
negotiations with the Mediterranean Shipping Company
announcing that a preliminary agreement has been reached for the
sale of the Genoese newspaper "Il Secolo XIX" to a
a wholly-owned subsidiary of the MSC Group. GEDI has
specified that the parties will now enter into exclusive negotiations
to enable due diligence to be carried out and, in parallel,
will proceed with the preparation and discussion of the documents
that will govern the transaction. In addition, the group
Editorial specified that the transaction also includes the activities of
digital and advertising revenues relating to the "Secolo XIX",
as well as four related newspapers such as "The
MediTelegraph", "The Maritime Warning", "The
Giornale del Ponente Ligure" and "TTM - Technologies
Sea Transport".
The initiative of the MSC group, which has one of its own
nerve centres, where in 2015 he inaugurated the "MSC Towers"
(
of 16
April 2015), is similar to the one conducted recently
in the motherland by the CMA CGM shipping group of Marseille which
recently acquired the French newspapers "La Provence",
"Corse Matin" and "La Tribune" and the group
publishing and telecommunications company Altice France
(
of 26
May 2023 and 18
March 2024).