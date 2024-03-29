testata inforMARE
SHIPYARDS
In 2023, the ship repair activities in the Greek shipyards grew
Work carried out on 651 ships (+ 9.8%)
Il Pireo
March 29, 2024
Last year, work on 651 ships was carried out in the ship repair yard in Greece, with a 9.8% increase in 2022. The Hellenic Statistical Authority made it known that in 2023 the gross tonnage of the processed vessels amounted to 9.43 million tonnes (+ 10.2%). In particular, last year 242 vessels (+ 20.4%) for 3.75 million tonnes of gross tonnage (+ 41.7%) were submitted to works in dry dock and the work on 409 vessels (+ 4.3%) for 5.68 million tsl were carried out in the yard while the ships were at the berth.
Last year, revenues from China's COSCO Shipping Group fell -55.1% percent.
SHIPPING
Last year, revenues from China's COSCO Shipping Group fell -55.1% percent.
Shanghai
In the fourth quarter of 3.8% of the containerized volumes carried by the fleet
SHIPPING
Assshipowners, well the position of Italy in EU in the protection of maritime transport
Rome
Messina : There is a risk of a significant loss of competitiveness of entire segments of the community economy and our country
PORTS
Warriors (AdSP Livorno) : The passage of the TDT terminal in Grimaldi will not have an impact on containers
Livorno
We will ask for a formal commitment to ensure further development of containerised traffic in the port city, " he said.
SHIPPING
ONE and Yang Ming present their network of transpacifying services scheduled for 2025
Singapore / Keelung
Thirteen routes in common
PORTS
Port of Brindisi, bonaria resolution of litigation with Versalis
Bari
The Port Authority will carry out structural interventions that will ensure the full operation of the Molo Polimeri
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri, contract with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense for the supply of two PPA units
Trieste
The commessa has a value of 1.18 billion euros
Carnival records record revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year
CRUISES
Carnival records record revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year
Miami
Historical peak of bookings
PORTS
The Peruvian National Port Authority has revoked the exclusive grant of the new port of Chancay to COSCO
Callao / Lima
The body explains that it has "corrected an administrative error." The climb, central to China's Belt and Road Initiative in Latin America, is expected to be inaugurated at the end of the year.
PORTS
Drop in freight traffic in ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to February
Genoa
Overall, 4.8 million tons of cargo were handled (-4.6%)
The extension of EU ETS to shipping? A bengodi for ride-hailing companies, argues T&E
SHIPPING
The extension of EU ETS to shipping? A bengodi for ride-hailing companies, argues T&E
Brussels
The surcharge for the ETS-denounces the organization-represents a profit exercise, rather than a transfer of costs
ACCIDENTS
The Maritime Authority and Port of Singapore assures cooperation in the investigation into the accident. Dali
ACCIDENTS
A container ship abounds the Key Bridge Bridge of the Port of Baltimore
Baltimore
The shaft with a pilon made the steel structure collapse
JOBS
USB proclaims for April 5 a first day of 24 hours of strike by port workers
Rome
Among the elements of concern, the port reform flown by the current government
PORTS
Ok to fund 10.4 million euros for the photovoltaic plant in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
The AdSP project has an overall value of more than 26 million
On Saturday it became operational the container terminal of EST in the port of Augusta
PORTS
On Saturday it became operational the container terminal of EST in the port of Augusta
August
Pandolfo : We are counting on opening up new direct services and tapping the connections that currently serve the Adriatic ports
SHIPPING
MEPC 81, okay to a shipping greenhouse gas pricing mechanism
London / Washington
ICS and WSC satisfied with the outcome of the meeting of the IMO Maritime Environment Protection Committee, approving the establishment of two new ECA areas in the Canadian Arctic waters and the Norwegian Sea
ACCIDENTS
Fatal accident in the port of Naples
Naples / Rome
A sea of the ferry "GNV Antares" has been crushed by a rat
MOURNING
GNV's condolence for the death of the seaport of the Antares
Genoa
The company has secured maximum cooperation in order to clarify the exact dynamics of the incident.
JOBS
Three days of strike for the contract of Italian port workers
Rome
It has been proclaimed by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltransport
ABB fornirà la sua soluzione per il Cold - Ironing nel Porto Internazionale di Portsmouth
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods in French ports decreased by -1.3%
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods in French ports decreased by -1.3%
Paris
In the whole year, the decline was -4.6%
In 2023 the transport of rail goods through the Swiss Alps marked a sharper decline than in the road.
TRANSPORTATION
In 2023 the transport of rail goods through the Swiss Alps marked a sharper decline than in the road.
Bern
The only way to grow is the travelling highway, recovering after Covid.
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the revenues of the HHLA terminalist group decreased by -12.1%
Hamburg
In the year the value of the stock stock increased by 40.8% mainly as a result of the Opa advanced by MSC
SHIPPING
In the second half of 2023, the value of the net profit of Chinese OOIL fell by -94.4%
Hong Kong
Revenue in decrease of -56.6%
SHIPPING
It amounts to three billion euros the costs that shipping it must bear in 2024 for inclusion in the EU ETS
Rome
Assshipowners and Confitarma presented the update of the document " The route to net zero. Together to decarbonize the maritime sector "
SHIPYARDS
Carlyle in talks with thyssenkrupp to acquire its Marine Systems division
Carlyle in talks with thyssenkrupp to acquire its Marine Systems division
Essen / Washington
Activated the due diligence procedure. Possible partial disposal of the business
CRUISES
Costa, the alternative solutions for the harbor of cruise ships in Venice are still far from being realized
Genoa
Alberti : We hope for a meeting between all parties to find a permanent solution
PORTS
The installation at the ports of liquefied CO2 sewage plants captured on board the ships is problematic.
Singapore
A study by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation highlights, among the obstacles, the shortage of port areas
SAFETY & SECURITY
Fincantieri-Saipem agreement in the field of surveillance and control of underwater critical infrastructure
Rome
Companies will assess opportunities for collaboration in submarine robotics
SHIPPING
ONE expects investment of 25 billion over six years in containerized shipping
Singapore
Goal of the company is to raise the capacity of the fleet from 1.8 to three million teu
SHIPPING
The construction of the new series of large garage ships of the elvetica Sallaum Lines began
Sarnen
The first unit will be taken in delivery at the end of 2025
SHIPYARDS
In 2023, the ship repair activities in the Greek shipyards grew
The Piraeus
Work carried out on 651 ships (+ 9.8%)
PORTS
New historical record of revenue of Chinese terminalist group COSCO Shipping Ports
Hong Kong
Last year it was closed with a net profit of 394.3 million (+ 0.9%)
COMPANIES
The preliminary agreement for the sale of the "Il Secolo XIX" newspaper to the MSC group has been made official.
Turin / Geneva
Initiation of exclusive negotiations to enable the conduct of due diligence
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
State Railway Agreement-ESA for the application of space services technologies to logistics
Rome
Among the goals, the monitoring of infrastructure, their connectivity and digitalization
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2023, Interporto Padova recorded a 7.3% increase in the value of production.
Padova
Net profit to 2.9 million euros (+ 2.0%)
LOGISTICS
Sixth edition of the report on corridors and logistics efficiency of Contship and SRM
Melzo
The former Works of the Manufacturing Firms of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto are already resorting to the former Works of Manufacturing.
PORTS
Agreement to the Spezia for the use of hydrogen as fuel for rail maneuvers in port
The Spezia
It was initialed by the AdSP and Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal
CRUISES
Carnival orders Meyer Werft a fifth class cruise ship "Excel"
Miami
Will be taken in delivery in 2028
AVIATION
Brussels fears that Lufthansa's acquisition of ITA could limit competition
Brussels
Communique the preliminary outcome of the investigation
The port community of La Spezia recalls Giorgio Bucchioni
PORTS
The port community of La Spezia recalls Giorgio Bucchioni
The Spezia
It was a smart, constant and unfathomable reference, underlining maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders
INDUSTRY
Agreement between Eni, Fincantieri and RINA for joint initiatives for energy transition
Rome
To the study of decarbonisation solutions for the maritime sector
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Accelleron expands its presence in the Japanese market thanks to an agreement with Furuno
Baden
The Japanese company is a leader in the supply of marine radar systems
RIVER TRANSPORT
In 2023 the transport of goods on the inland waterways of Germany marked an all-time low
Wiesbaden
In growth only transit traffic
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
AD Ports will acquire 60% of the capital of Tbilisi Dry Port
Abu Dhabi / Tbilisi
The Georgian dry port will become operational at the end of this year
PORTS
Mission of the port of Ravenna in Moldavia
Ravenna
Visit the port of Giurgiulesti
ASSOCIATIONS
Spediport, a public-private foundation to create the Green Logistic Valley of Genoa
PORTS
In 2023 the revenues of the terminalist group PSA International decreased by -11.2%
Singapore / Genoa
A PSA Genova Pra has been awarded the Felix Industry Award
EDUCATION
On the way the third edition of the course for the staff of the maritime agencies of Genoa, Savona and La Spezia
Genoa
It is carried out in collaboration with the Body of the Capitaneries in Porto
MARITIME SERVICES
Maersk publishes Svitzer's demerger plan
Copenhagen
The group's pick-up company will be listed on the Nasdaq stock market
COMPANIES
SAS (MSC group) offers 142.03 euros for each action by France's Clasquin
Geneva
The price is for 42.06% of the capital and the same value will be proposed for the remaining share
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
On Friday in Genoa a workshop on the digitalization of ports
Genoa
It will be held at the headquarters of the Capitaneria in Porto
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
Theme of the event "The future possible of productive and logistical Italy"
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Agreement Mercitalia Logistics-Marcegaglia for the realization of new terminals and rail fittings
Rome
Expected logistical solutions for iron transport of steel products produced by the mantobay group
INFRASTRUCTURE
Euroports-Bluefloat Energy partnership for the development of marine wind farms
Bilbao / Kallo
Understanding to cooperate in the field of port infrastructure and logistics solutions
PORTS
In February, container volumes in the ports of Algeciras and Valencia increased by 18.0% percent and 7.4% percent.
Algeciras / Valencia
PORTS
Central Tirreno's AdSP has signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkmen port of Turkmenbaschi
Rome
It was signed today in Rome
MEETINGS
On Friday in Genoa a workshop on the digitalization of ports
Genoa
It will be held at the headquarters of the Capitaneria in Porto
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Operational test for the remote conduction of a locomotive
Bern
They were carried out by SBB and Alstom
SHIPPING
In 2023 the turnover of the Grennet Group grew by 10%
Genoa
Return to the direct exercise of the shipowner activity and international maritime routes
EDUCATION
On March 25 in Livorno a carrer day organized by Assshipowners
Rome
First of a series of meetings in Italian seaside town
ENVIRONMENT
Clean Arctic Alliance, establish ECA areas in Canadian Arctic waters and the Norwegian Sea
London
Meeting of the IMO MEPC underway in London
PORTS
Tender for the maritime works of the new Georgian port of Anaklia
Tbilisi
Participate Boskalis, DEME, Jan De Nul and Van Oord
PORTS
Ports of Naples and Salerno, Liebherr completes the supply of four rubber portal cranes
Bubbles
A medium has been handed over to the SCT, three to CO.NA.TE.CO.
COMPANIES
Further important step of the CMA CGM Group in the publishing industry
Marseille / Paris
Agreement to acquire Altice France
CRUISES
Last year the cruise traffic in Montenegro increased by 31.7%
Podgorica
Approx 472 cruise ships (+ 8.5%)
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach increased by 24.1% percent
Long Beach
In growth the containers full at the landing and the gaps. Decline of loads at boarding
INDUSTRY
Last year's container sales of China's Singamas fell by -56% percent
Hong Kong
Halving the revenues of the Hong Kong firm
ACCIDENTS
The container ship YM Witness struck down three cranes of quay in the Turkish port of Evyap
Kocaeli
The incident did not cause any injuries.
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen closes 2023 with record financial results
Lysaker
Stable the volumes of rotatable transported by the fleet
EDUCATION
Master's Executive in Shipping Management of ForMare and Confitarma
Rome
It will be held from April 5 to June 28
PORTS
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports increased by 5%
St. Petersburg
Growth of dry loads. Stable bulk liquids
PORTS
In February, container traffic in the port of Singapore increased by 18.2%
Singapore
The overall volume of goods grew by 9.2%
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in Greek ports in the third quarter of 2023
Pyreo
Passengers increased by 2.6%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Uilt necessary measures to ensure EU rules on motorway transport do not penalise rail
Rome
Concern about the crisis in the rail freight sector
COMPANIES
In 2023, the revenues of Bureau Veritas Italia grew by 12% percent.
Milan
Made 185 new hires in the course of the year
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Captrain Italia signs a salt and lease-back deal with Railpool
Assago / Munich of Bavaria
Cedute 13 locomotives that will be operated under a long-term contract
SHIPPING
Stable in 2023 the texture of the German mercantile fleet
Hamburg
Germany maintains world leadership in container segment
