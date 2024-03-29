In 2023, the ship repair activities in the Greek shipyards grew
Work carried out on 651 ships (+ 9.8%)
Il Pireo
March 29, 2024
Last year, work on 651 ships was carried out in the ship repair yard in Greece, with a 9.8% increase in 2022. The Hellenic Statistical Authority made it known that in 2023 the gross tonnage of the processed vessels amounted to 9.43 million tonnes (+ 10.2%). In particular, last year 242 vessels (+ 20.4%) for 3.75 million tonnes of gross tonnage (+ 41.7%) were submitted to works in dry dock and the work on 409 vessels (+ 4.3%) for 5.68 million tsl were carried out in the yard while the ships were at the berth.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher