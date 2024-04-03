CMA CGM entrusts Damen with work to increase the energy efficiency of ships

The French shipping group CMA CGM has entered into an agreement with
the Dutch shipbuilding group Damen to carry out work on the
hull of ships in order to increase their efficiency by up to 10%
fuel consumption. The interventions will be carried out in the
Dunkirk and Amsterdam shipyards of the Damen Group, and
will be mainly focused on the installation of bulbs on the
bow of about 100 ships. According to the forecasts, the bulbs will allow
to save between 5% and 10% of fuel consumption and CMA CGM is
evaluating other solutions that could help increase the
energy efficiency of ships.
Damen pointed out that for these complex changes so far
CMA CGM has made use of shipyards in China and,
occasionally, in the Middle East, while this agreement establishes
for the first time, the use of European shipyards.
This year, work has been scheduled to be carried out
on nine ships of the French Group, five of which were built in
Dunkirk and four in Amsterdam, including
the installation of equipment on three ships to connect them to the
cold ironing plants on the port quays in order to
reduce emissions when they stop at ports.