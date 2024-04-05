Switzerland will finance the construction of an intermodal terminal in Domodossola

Pursuant to paragraph 4 of Article 8 of Swiss law
on the transport of goods of 25 September 2025, according to which "for the
the construction and extension of transhipment facilities for the
combined transport abroad, the Confederation can
grant, in addition to non-repayable investment grants,
repayable loans", the Government of Switzerland has decided to
Investing in the construction of Germany's intermodal terminal
CargoBeamer in Domodossola.
With the aim of further increasing freight traffic
across the Alps along the Lötschberg-Simplon axis,
In fact, the Swiss Confederation has planned to provide,
through the Federal Office of Transport, a contribution of 38.8
million Swiss francs out of a total cost for the
Construction of the terminal amounting to CHF 67.1 million.
The agreement with CargoBeamer stipulates that, if the terminal does not
a defined minimum number of transhipments will be carried out, the
German company will have to provide for the return of part of the
of the Swiss investment.
The new Domodossola terminal will be equipped with two
Double tracks 700 meters long each. In the terminal it will be
container transshipment and 24 modules will be available for
in particular, to carry out the transhipment of semi-trailers. In addition
Thanks to the horizontal loading system provided, it will be possible to
Semi-trailers that cannot be loaded with cranes are also widely loaded.
used in Europe. It is expected that the ability to
Transshipment of the terminal will amount to 185 thousand trucks per year
In the past, Switzerland has contributed to the financing of other
intermodal terminals in Italy (Gallarate, Piacenza,
Milan-Smistamento) as well as in Germany (Duisburg, Singen) and
Belgium (Antwerp).