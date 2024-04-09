Last year, a record 31.7 million passengers embarked on cruise ships worldwide (+55.4%)

Last year, cruise ships operating all over the world
embarked a record 31.7 million passengers, with
an increase of +55.4% on 2022 and a growth of +6.8% on 2019
when, before the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, it had been
recorded the previous all-time annual peak. The data relating to the
2023 is highlighted by the State of the Industry Report
Cruise Lines International
Association (CLIA) on the occasion of the Seatrade trade fair
Cruise Global underway in Miami.
The report specifies that in 2023 the recovery compared to the
period of the global health crisis has occurred in all
regions of the world, with the exception of Asia, where last year the
had a total of 2.3 million passengers on board.
passengers, with a marked decrease of -37.7% compared to 2019, and
Australasia, where ships accommodated 1.35 million
passengers (-1.0%). On the other hand, there was an increase in the 18.1 passengers who
last year they were embarked on cruise ships deployed in the North
America, with an increase of +17.5% over 2019, as well as
8.2 million passengers on ships operating in Europe (+6.5%) and
996 thousand passengers on board ships operating in South America (+6.6%).
In 2023, most of the passengers boarding the
of the world's cruise ship fleet came from the USA (16.9
million pax, +19% on 2019). Below, the main nations of
of origin were found to be Germany (2.5 million pax,
-3%), United Kingdom (2.2 million, +15%), Australia (1.2 million, +1%),
Italy (1.2 million, +24%) and Canada (1.0 million, -1%). In strong
On the other hand, the number of cruise passengers from China
in 2019 there were 1.9 million and in 2023 less than 157 thousand.
With regard to the target regions, the report
points out that in 2023, the largest number of cruise passengers
embarked on ships operating in the Caribbean region (12.9
million pax, +7.3% on 2019). This is followed by the Mediterranean with 5.5
million cruise passengers (+23% on 2019), the other regions of Europe
with 3.0 million (+6.6%), Asia including China with 2.6 million
(-35.6%) and Alaska with 1.7 million passengers (+35.8%).
The report also specifies that cruise lines
The world's largest companies have 56 new ships on order for a capacity of
of 121 thousand low beds to be delivered between 2024 and 2028, capacity
which will be added to that of 656 thousand low beds at the end of the
2023.