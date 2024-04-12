Work has begun on the construction of the new Venetian container terminal in Porto Marghera

Work is about to begin on the construction of the container
terminal of the Montesyndial area in Porto Marghera
(
of 28
July
2022 and 19
July
2023). The handover of the areas has been carried out
in recent days by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Adriatic to the consortium of companies that
awarded the contract for the first section composed of Fincantieri
Infrastructure Opere Marittime Spa, as agent
with a share of 41.56%, Trevi Spa with 22.02%, C.G.X.
Costruzioni Generali Xodo Srl with 21.92% and Zeta Srl with
14,50%.
The companies will now proceed to infrastructure an area of
about 8.5 hectares, to create the quay, the square behind it
(quay area and hatch area) within the first 50 metres and lead to
completion of the excavations of the West Industrial Canal up to the height of
-12 meters provided for by the Port Master Plan and the project, with
a 35-metre setback of the current canal bank to
Achieve a final channel width of 190 meters.
Born as an onshore component of a larger project that
It also included an offshore terminal, the
Montesyndial is now a fully autonomous project and
entrusted to the management of the commissioner. The disused industrial area has
a total area of 90 hectares with a quay front
of about 1,600 meters that will be able to accommodate ships of
Panamax-class, enabling an annual traffic of up to one million
teu.
The project - which followed a long procedural process and
authorization at the end of which all the
necessary authorisations, including Assessment opinions
Environmental Impact and related compliance verification - is
divided into three excerpts. In addition to the first excerpt, affected by the
works that will start in the next few days, it is expected to be carried out
a second section characterized by an intermodal platform
equipped with a double rail beam that will connect
the infrastructure of the national railway network and a third section
including container storage areas, roads and
service systems.
The overall economic picture, reassessed on the basis of the
the update of the feasibility project
and current prices, amounts to €428 million
currently partially funded.
"We firmly believe - underlined Fulvio Lino Di
Blasio, Commissioner Montesyndial and President of the Port Authority - in
project for the new Montesyndial terminal for which the Authority
and the commissioner structure have allocated more resources than the
for any other infrastructure built so far in the ports
Lagoon. We are enhancing a brownfield, which is a huge area
a disused industrial plant that, reclaimed and infrastructured, will return to the
to create value and employment. An intermodal hub capable of managing
up to one million TEUs, multiplying the current trade in
full containers, a high value-added sector intended for
in particular to serve the productive fabric of Veneto and the North-East, and
which will attract investment from operators, both
between those historically established in Venice and among new subjects
international markets'.
'The implementation of the new infrastructure laid in
in the southern area of Porto Marghera - added Di Blasio -
It is also part of the port's transformative strategy that aims to
regenerate abandoned and polluted land, while reducing the
minimal interference between logistic-production areas and
commercial and residential'.