Hapag-Lloyd plans future investments to expand its business in the terminal and intermodality sectors

German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
today presented its 2030 strategy based on five
main guidelines, starting with the continuation of the
investments in the fleet and service network, as well as - has
specified the Hamburg-based company - in the continuation of the expansion
of the port terminal portfolio, carried out by the new
Terminal Division of the Group
(
of 19
September
2023). Hapag-Lloyd pointed out that in this line
action is also included in the pursuit of increasing the
share of the intermodal sector in support of the core business
shipping.
The strategy also envisages the consolidation of the group among the
Top Five Global Containerized Carriers Strengthening Presence
in key markets, including Africa, India, Southeast Asia and
the Pacific.
The third goal is to improve reliability
the scheduling of departures and arrivals of the ships in the fleet
in ports with the aim of achieving a punctuality rate
more than 80%. The German company has specified that a step
important for the achievement of this goal will be the
Gemini Cooperation, which is
has been agreed with the Danish company Maersk and which will become
Operational in February 2025
(
of 17
January 2024).
Finally, Hapag-Lloyd confirmed its efforts on the pitch
by committing to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions
produced by the fleet by about a third by 2030 to reach the
by 2045 and announced the target of
achieve excellent performance both through the use of
state-of-the-art information technology and developing the
staff skills and attracting talent.
Comparing the objectives of the new strategy with those of the
previous strategy for 2023 of the German company, it can be
note that the new programme, while highlighting the need for
to proceed with a cost optimization, compared to the previous one
foresees a phase of expansion thanks to investments that with each
are made possible by the large volume of
revenues that Hapag-Lloyd, as well as the other major
companies in the sector, recorded between 2021 and 2022 thanks to the
increase in the value of sea freight rates coinciding with the
spread of the coronavirus pandemic.