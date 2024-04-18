Norway is building the world's two largest hydrogen-powered ferries
Order from the Torghatten Company to the Myklebust Shipyard
Brønnøysund/Gursken
April 18, 2024
The shipping company Torghatten has ordered the shipyard
Myklebust Verft the construction of two ferries which, with a
It has a length of 117 metres and a capacity for up to 120 cars
- underlined the two Norwegian companies - will be the ships
The world's largest ro-pax to be powered by hydrogen.
The two ferries will be deployed on the domestic route between Bodø
and Lofoten and will be refuelled with hydrogen in the first port.
Torghatten and Myklebust pointed out that
At the international level, there are no other naval projects that can be
close to the scope of the one carried out by the two companies
and that the transport of passengers on hydrogen-powered vessels on
Such a long and demanding route is not achieved in a
No other part of the world.
The shipyard will deliver two ferries over the course of the
of 2026.
