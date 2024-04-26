DIS orders two more new LR1 tankers

d'Amico International Shipping (DIS), through its subsidiary
d'Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland), agreed with the
Chinese shipyard Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. la
construction of two additional Long Range tankers of 75,000
tonnes of deadweight that will be added to the two units
of the same type ordered in recent days by the DIS at the same construction site
(
of 17
April
2024). The price set for the two additional tankers is
of $56.2 million each. It is expected that these two new
Ships will be delivered in July and December 2027.
The CEO of d'Amico International Shipping,
Carlos Balestra of Mottola, explained that the new orders are
in view of the significant potential of the
market in which they will operate, so as to "strengthen - has
- the presence of DIS in the LR1 segment, bringing our
fleet to a total of ten modern ships. I would also like to
underline - he specified - that the LR1 sector will benefit from the
of a contained orderbook, and of the structural process of
Relocation of global refining capacity
away from some of the main areas of consumption. This trend
will further contribute to supporting demand measured in
tonne-miles'.