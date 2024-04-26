testata inforMARE
Cerca
27 April 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
01:03 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
DIS orders two more new LR1 tankers
New order to Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co
Lussamburgo
April 26, 2024
d'Amico International Shipping (DIS), through its subsidiary d'Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland), agreed with the Chinese shipyard Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. la construction of two additional Long Range tankers of 75,000 tonnes of deadweight that will be added to the two units of the same type ordered in recent days by the DIS at the same construction site ( of 17 April 2024). The price set for the two additional tankers is of $56.2 million each. It is expected that these two new Ships will be delivered in July and December 2027.

The CEO of d'Amico International Shipping, Carlos Balestra of Mottola, explained that the new orders are in view of the significant potential of the market in which they will operate, so as to "strengthen - has - the presence of DIS in the LR1 segment, bringing our fleet to a total of ten modern ships. I would also like to underline - he specified - that the LR1 sector will benefit from the of a contained orderbook, and of the structural process of Relocation of global refining capacity away from some of the main areas of consumption. This trend will further contribute to supporting demand measured in tonne-miles'.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
ECSA, well the EU production target of 40% relatively to clean fuel for shipping
Brussels
Raptis : We will work to ensure that this benchmark translates into immediate actions
PORTS
Port Marghera, okay to renewal of concession at Terminal Intermodal Venice
Venice
It will expire in 2050. Approved the 2023 budget of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024 container traffic in the port terminals of China's CMPort grew by 9.0%
Hong Kong
Exceptional first quarter of year for Royal Caribbean Cruises
CRUISES
Exceptional first quarter of year for Royal Caribbean Cruises
Miami
Historic record of passengers embarked. Spike in economic performance for the period. Liberty : The one in progress is the best wave season in history
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2023 the traffic in goods in EU ports decreased by -6.5%
Luxembourg
The loads at landing and boarding dropped by -7.2% and -5.4%, respectively.
COMPANIES
The performance of Bureau Veritas in the shipping and offshore sector is growing.
Paris
Record of order book and fleet value in class
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno Sea
Livorno
Le Aziende informano
ABB fornirà la sua soluzione per il Cold - Ironing nel Porto Internazionale di Portsmouth
The MSC Group presents an offer to buy the Gram Car Carriers, the world's third largest carrier in the PCTC segment
SHIPPING
The MSC Group presents an offer to buy the Gram Car Carriers, the world's third largest carrier in the PCTC segment
Oslo
The proposal, worth about 653 million euros, was accepted by the Board of the Norwegian company and its main shareholders.
At the construction site Fincantieri in Marghera the varo of the Norwegian cruise ship Norwegian Aqua
CRUISES
At the construction site Fincantieri in Marghera the launch of the cruise ship Norwegian Aqua
Trieste / Miami
It is 322 meters long and has a gross tonnage of 156,300 tons
COMPANIES
Paolo Guidi has been named general manager of CMA CGM Italy
Marseille
HHLA will acquire 51% of the capital of Austrian intermodal transport company Roland Spedition
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
HHLA will acquire 51% of the capital of Austrian intermodal transport company Roland Spedition
Hamburg
Its network connects ports in Hamburg, Antwerp, Bremerhaven, Koper, Rotterdam and Trieste.
Kuehne + Nagel's downward trend in economic performance continues.
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel's downward trend in economic performance continues.
Schindellegi
In growth the handling of volumes of sea and air shipments
PORTS
ESPO points out issues to be addressed in order to enable European ports to face the next challenges
Brussels
Memorandum in view of the European elections in June
The Port of Barcelona has established new historical records of monthly and quarterly container traffic
PORTS
The Port of Barcelona has established new historical records of monthly and quarterly container traffic
Barcelona
As of March 2024, 348mila teu (+ 34.3%) were handled, of which 154mila in transshipment (+ 63.9%) and 194mila in import-export (+ 17.4%)
CRUISES
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Queen Anne to Cunard
Monfalcone
Concordate with Princess Cruises the postponement of the delivery of the Star Princess
Le Aziende informano
Protocollo d'intesa tra l'Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale e l'Escola Europea di Intermodal Transport
SHIPPING
International shipping associations call for help at U.N. to protect shipping
London
Solicited a greater military presence, missions and patrols. The world-they write in a letter to Guterres-would be outraged if four airliners were seized.
SHIPPING
In February, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -42.8% percent.
In February, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -42.8% percent.
The Cairo
Net tonnage of the naviglio down -59.8% percent. Drastic reduction of -53% of the value of transit fees
SHIPPING
The World Shipping Council points to the EU the way to support the economy and trade
Brussels
Butler : We urge the Union to work together with us to safeguard a sustainable, competitive and safe maritime sector
In Norway, the construction of the world's two largest hydrogen-powered ferries
SHIPPING
In Norway, the construction of the world's two largest hydrogen-powered ferries
Brønnøysund / Gursken
Order of Torghatten company at the shipyard Myklebust
The freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam in the first quarter was down by -1.4% percent. Increase of containers
PORTS
The freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam in the first quarter was down by -1.4% percent. Increase of containers
Rotterdam
Strong increase (+ 29.0%) of feeder ships departing from the Dutch stopover to the Mediterranean ports
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, freight traffic in Russian ports fell by -3.3% percent.
St. Petersburg
Drastic reduction of passenger traffic in the Crimean port scans
In the first three months of 2024, freight traffic in Russian ports fell by -3.3% percent.
INDUSTRY
Tytgat (SEA Europe) : A European maritime industrial strategy is urgently needed
Brussels
Round table with representatives of the institutions of the European Union
Joe Kramek will be the next president and CEO of the World Shipping Council
ASSOCIATIONS
Joe Kramek will be the next president and CEO of the World Shipping Council
Washington / Brussels/London / Singapore
He will retire at the end of July in Butler when the latter is retiring.
In the first quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge grew by 2.4%
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge grew by 2.4%
Anverse
On the increase the containers. Decrease in other loads. Belgian, Dutch and German ports urge European governments to ensure that industries remain in Europe
DEFENCE
Partnership of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Anduril Industries in the Field of Maritime Defense
Orange County / Seoul
Envisage the design, development and production of new types of autonomous naval systems
SHIPPING
d' Friend International Shipping orders two new tankers LR1
Luxembourg
Commits to China's shipyard Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.
PORTS
Global Infrastructure Partners waives to acquire 49% percent of Malaysian MMC Port Holdings
New York
AVIATION
CMA CGM Air Cargo announces its first transpacific line
Marseille
Three aircraft will be taken over between summer and early next year.
In 2023 new annual historical record of maritime traffic in the Stories of Malacca and Singapore
SHIPPING
In 2023 new annual historical record of maritime traffic in the Stories of Malacca and Singapore
Port Klang
The previous maximum peak had been reached in 2018
SHIPPING
HMM announces the nearly doubling of fleet capacity by 2030
Seoul
Expected 63% increments of the volumes transportable from container carriers and 95% in the bulk carrier sector
In the first quarter of 2024, the Port of Singapore handled ten million containers (+ 10.7%)
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024, the Port of Singapore handled ten million containers (+ 10.7%)
Singapore
The overall traffic in goods increased by 7.6%
ACCIDENTS
Iran has given way to the attack on Israel with the seizure of the container ship. MSC Aries
London / Manila
A team from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps landed by a helicopter seized the ship.
The construction of the new Venetian container terminal in Porto Marghera is being carried out.
PORTS
The construction of the new Venetian container terminal in Porto Marghera is being carried out.
Venice
It will be able to accommodate Panamax vessels and will have an annual traffic capacity of one million teu
The French Senate has approved a bill to limit the right to strike in transport
JOBS
The French Senate has approved a bill to limit the right to strike in transport
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2023 the goods transported by Rail Cargo Group decreased by -11%
Vienna
Revenue in decline of -1.8%
INDUSTRY
Sustained quarterly growth of new orders acquired by Wärtsilä
Helsinki
In the first three months of this year, the group's revenues fell by -9.8% percent.
SHIPPING
DIS orders two more new tankers LR1
Luxamburgo
New commits at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.
ACCIDENTS
An MSC container ship targeted with missiles and drones in the Gulf of Aden
San'a ' /Portsmouth
No damage to the ship and crew
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the Central Adriatic AdSP
Ancona
INDUSTRY
In the first quarter of 2024 the orders of port means produced by Konecranes fell by -51.6%
Hyvinkää
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the multipurpose ro-ro Great Abidjan
Naples
It is the fourth of six class ships "G5"
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
ACCIDENTS
Baltimore attributes to owner and operator of the ship Dali the blame for the collapse of the Key Bridge
Baltimore
They would have been established dysfunction to the power supply on board that would cause a blackout
EDUCATION
Grimaldi and IMAT have renewed the five-year agreement for the training of crews
Castel Volturno
Focus on new technologies installed on board ships
LOGISTICS
The quarterly economic performance of DSV is still declining
Hedehusene
In the first quarter of this year, the value of net profit decreased by -27.2%
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the AdSP of the Sardinia Sea
Cagliari
An administration surplus of 530 million euros, of which more than 475 tied for works in progress
TRADE
US imports of dangerous goods have been penalized during the pandemic.
Washington
Survey by the Government Accountability Office
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2023 CEPIM-Parma's Interport recorded a growth of 6.8% of the value of production
Bianconese of Fontevivo
Net profit di788mila euro (+ 223.2%)
LOGISTICS
In the first quarter of 2024, UPS Group revenues fell by -5.3%
Atlanta
Net profit down -41.3%
SHIPPING
Grendi has perfected the purchase of the ship Wedellsborg
Milan
It will be renamed with the name of "Grenching Futura"
COMPANIES
Grimaldi consolidates its presence in China with new headquarters in Shanghai
Naples / Shanghai
Inaugurates the offices of the Grimaldi Shipping Agency Shanghai
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the Western Ligure Sea AdSP
Genoa
The new endowment of the institution's organic plant provides for 50 hires, including three managerial positions
PORTS
First plant for the distribution of LNG and GNC to vehicles in the port of La Spezia
The Spezia
It has been installed in Stagnoni locations
CHARITY
Agreement between MSC, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships for the construction of a new hospital ship
Geneva / Lindale
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a conference on the history of the city port
Livorno
It will be talked about architecture, trade and politics between the XVI and the twentieth century
EDUCATION
Agreement Assshipowners-ITS Academy G. Caboto for training in the maritime, port and logistics sectors
Rome
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024, the port of Algeciras handled 1.2 million containers (+ 8.1%)
Algeciras
The traffic in overall goods increased by 3.3%
PORTS
In the first three months of this year in Valencia, container port traffic grew by 12.1% percent.
Valencia
In March, the increase was 15.7% percent.
PORTS
The Spezia and Carrara try to break down the bell towers and solicit cooperation at the ports of Genoa and Savona
The Spezia
TRADE
Switzerland and Switzerland cut trade between Italy and Switzerland.
Bern
In the first three months of the 2024 decline in Swiss exports. Stable imports
ACCIDENTS
Port of Naples, striking of the fast ferry Island of Procida against a quay
Naples
About thirty minor injuries among passengers
JOBS
Summoned for April 23 a meeting at MIT on former TCT port workers
Taranto
The unions had requested clarification on the future of the 330 members of the Taranto Port Workers Agency.
PORTS
The outer Levant dock of the Arbatax port has returned fully operational
Cagliari
In August 2020 he had been shouted by the ferry "Bithia"
PORTS
The Port of Los Angeles closed the first quarter with a 29.6% percent growth in container traffic
Los Angeles
Expected a continuation of the positive trend
INDUSTRY
Stable the value of ABB's revenues in the first quarter
Zurich
The new orders are down -5.0% percent. At the end of July Rosengren will leave the CEO position in Wierod
JOBS
The crisis of the Cooperative Sole Workers of Porto Flavio Gioia officialized at institutions and trade unions
Salerno
USB Mare and Porti, what's going on in the port of Salerno is the result of pressure from shipowners
MARITIME SERVICES
Euronav sells its own ship management company to Anglo-Eastern
Antwerp / Hong Kong
Manages the fleet of tanker ships of the Antwerp company
MARITIME SERVICES
Genoa Shipbuilding Industries has acquired a submersible barge of the cargo capacity of 14,000 tonnes
Genoa
It can also be employed as a floating basin for the varo of artifacts up to 9,800 tons
LOGISTICS
Venice Cold Stores & Logistics obtains the qualification of tax warehouse for wines and sparkling
Venice
Extension of the services offered to companies in the wine sector
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparate urges to exempt property of interports from payment of the Imu
Nola
President of the Union Interports Reunited warned that with the PNRR construction sites the railway intermodality is at risk
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd plans future investments to expand business in the terminal and intermode sectors
Hamburg
Among the markets, the company focuses attention on Africa, India, Southeast Asia and the Pacific
ENVIRONMENT
Set up a consortium to decarbonize transport on the northern Pacific route
Vancouver
It is formed by nine companies and entities and is open to other partners
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, container traffic in the port of Long Beach increased by 16.4%
Long Beach
In March, the increase was 8.3% percent.
PORTS
Delivery of the work of consolidation of the foranea dam of the port of Catania
Catania
Procurement of the value of 75 million euros
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a conference on the history of the city port
Livorno
It will be talked about architecture, trade and politics between the XVI and the twentieth century
PORTS
On April 11, the sixth edition of the "Italian Port Days" will begin.
Rome
Also this year the project has been divided into two sessions : the first in the spring and the second from September 20 to October 20
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Iran says MSC Aries vessel seized for 'violating maritime laws'
(Reuters)
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
INFRASTRUCTURE
Plan to improve in Genoa and Savona the rail links with cruise terminals and airport
Genoa
It was presented today in the Ligurian capital
MEETINGS
From 10 to May 12 at Spezia will be held "DePortibus-The festival of ports that connect the world"
The Spezia
The programme provides for technical events and cultural proposals
PORTS
Three new STS cranes have arrived in the Kenyan port of Lamu.
Mombasa
They will be able to work on container ships of the capacity of over 18mila teu
TRUCKING
One hundred new IVECO trucks powered by HVO in the Smet fleet
Turin
They will be taken over in the course of this year
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the first three months of this year, goods transported by rail between China and Europe increased by 10% percent.
Beijing
Operated 4,541 trains (+ 9%)
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -2.3%
Hong Kong
In March, the decline was -10.6% percent.
INFRASTRUCTURE
The regasification terminal FSRU Toscana left Livorno direct to Genoa
Livorno
In the Ligurian scalp and then in Marseille maintenance interventions will be carried out
MARITIME SERVICES
Confirmed to Tugchiers Meeting Port of Genoa the granting of trailer services in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Planned investment of 35 million euros to renovate fleet
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, OOIL revenues decreased by -9.0%
Hong Kong
Containers carried by the OOCL fleet increased by 3.4%
ECONOMY
Mattioli (Federation of the Sea) relaunches the propulsive role of maritime clusters
Rome
Today, the National Sea Day and the marinara culture are celebrated
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, the revenues of Yang Ming and WHL grew by 18.5% and 8.1%
Keelung / Taipei
In March the increments were equal to 20.3% and 8.6%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2023 the freight traffic handled by the State Railways Group fell by -2.0%
Rome
The Logistics Pole posted a net loss of -80 million euros, up 63 million euros.
SEAFARERS
Port of Genoa, inaugurated new rooms of Stella Maris at Maritime stations
Genoa
They are intended for the welfare and socialization of seafarers in transit in the Superba
LOGISTICS
Germany's Dachser has acquired the compatriate Brummer Logistik
Kempten
The company specializes in the logistics of perishable products
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, Evergreen's revenues increased by 32.6% percent.
Taipei
In March, the increase was 36.5% percent.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile