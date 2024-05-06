In the first quarter, the performance of combined transport in the EU declined

L'Union Internationale pour le Transport Combiné
Rail-Route (UIRR), the association that represents the
combined transport sector, has announced that in the first
Quarter of 2024 the performance of European combined transport
recorded a decrease of -3.89% compared to the same
period of last year as a result - explained the president
of the association, Ralf-Charley Schultze - of the interruption of the
global trade via containers, some strikes,
malfunctions caused by infrastructure works and the continuous
weakness of the European Union's economy. Schultze pointed out
whereas, however, conditions are slowly stabilising and
Some markets have already started to show a recovery.