The new maritime station of the port of Termoli is in operation

Today in the port of Termoli the new
maritime station that was built by the Region
Molise with EU funds (Interreg project "Almonit-Mtc"
Italy-Albania-Montenegro, for a total of 700 thousand euros. The
terminal, which on Tuesday passed to the management of the
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Southern, it has a total area of 430 square meters and is
daily connection with the Tremiti Islands thanks to the
territorial continuity operated by NLG. From
On 24 May, the NLG will put online a further
unit, the Napoli Jet
, while from 15 June it will be
Guidotti Ships' connection with the
catamaran PSC Zenit
.
Last year there were over 217 thousand passengers
embarked/disembarked through the port of Termoli, with an increase in the
by +5% compared to 2022.