In the first three months of 2024, container traffic at HHLA's terminals increased by +3.4%

In the first quarter of this year, the group's port terminals
German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) have moved a
container traffic of 1.46 million TEUs, an increase in
by +3.4% over the same period in 2023, while traffic
intermodal traffic handled by the company amounted to 386 thousand
TEU (-5.4%).
In the first three months of 2024, HHLA's revenues remained
stable at €363.6 million (-0.3%).
EBITDA amounted to €61.6 million (-8.4%), EBIT to €17.4 million
million (-23.9%) and profit after tax at €3.3 million
(-57,3%).