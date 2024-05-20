Order to Fincantieri and EDGE for the construction of ten offshore patrol vessels

Fincantieri and the UAE group EDGE have formalized
the agreement to establish Maestral, the joint venture created between the two
shipbuilding company based in Abu Dhabi
Dhabi with the aim of seizing opportunities at the national level.
Global Design and Manufacturing of Advanced Naval Vessels
(
February
2024). EDGE holds a 51% stake in the
joint ventures, with pre-emptive rights for non-NATO orders
along with a number of strategic orders placed by some
selected NATO member countries, with a trade pipeline of
orders with an estimated value of around €30 billion.
Today's announcement of the signing of the agreement was followed by
the announcement of a major order for ten offshore patrol vessels
(OPV) technologically advanced 51 meters by the Forces
of the United Arab Emirates Coast Guard, for a value of
€400 million. The 51-metre OPVs of the P51MR class, based on
on the tried-and-tested "Saettia" class, are units
state-of-the-art companies that stand out for their high modularity,
stability in rough seas, reduced
radar signature and high operational flexibility.
The Chairman of the EDGE Group, Faisal Al Bannai, announced
that the new OPV units will be built both at the
group in Abu Dhabi and in Italy.