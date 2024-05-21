FERCAM lands on the Indian market

A branch office opened in New Delhi. The presence will be extended to Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai
Bolzano
May 21, 2024
The South Tyrolean logistics operator FERCAM has made its own
entry into the Indian market by setting up a first branch in New York City.
Delhi. "We decided to focus initially on New
Delhi - explained FERCAM's Head of Air & Ocean, Jury
Michelozzi - as a natural choice both for the large volumes of
existing traffic networks, as well as the economic importance of the
district. Today, we offer well-established air and sea services and the
presence with our direct staff will allow us to be
closer to the needs of our customers."
The new subsidiary FERCAM India Pvt Ltd, which will be led by
by Director Vishal Sign, will be operational from the next first
June and will focus on the development of the
Indian subcontinent. In the strategic investment plans of the
logistics group: in the short/medium term, a
further strengthening of the presence with offices in Mumbai,
Calcutta, and Chennai. "It's a matter of - Michelozzi specified -
of the main Indian production companies that will allow
to cover the entire country with our direct presence."
