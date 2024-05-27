Spediporto's mission to China to promote the development of air cargo in Genoa

Spediporto, the association of freight forwarders in Genoa, has
launched a mission in Hong Kong and China, with stops in Shenzhen and
Guangzhou, to hold business and institutional meetings and, in particular,
In particular, the general manager of Spediporto announced,
Giampaolo Botta - to "bring to the attention of operators
the issue of air cargo and, in particular, warehouses
Genoa Airport, now managed by the company
GOAS consortium. Spaces that may be of great interest to
operators in the e-commerce sector, which is highly developed in the Far East
Orient." The consortium company, in fact, is
was recently established by the association with the aim of
manage cargo traffic at the airport of
Ligurian capital
(
of 5
June
2023).
To the mission of Spediporto, led by President Andrea
Giachero and the general manager Botta, will also be present the
Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Genoa, Pietro Piciocchi, and a
delegation of the Port Authority of the Sea
Western Mediterranean.