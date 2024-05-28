Decline in the quarterly financial performance of Danaos and MPCC

In the first quarter of this year, the trend continued
decrease in the economic performance of
Charter of Container Vessels Danaos Corporation and MPC Container
Ships, with the former having a fleet of 69 container ships
total capacity of 434 thousand TEUs and the second with a
Fleet of 56 container ships with a total capacity of 126 thousand
teu.
Danaos closed the first three months of 2024 with revenues of
$233.4 million, a reduction of -4.2% on the same
last year's period. Operating profit amounted to
140.4 million (-9.1%). Net profit was €150.5 million
of dollars, with an increase of +2.9% driven by income on
investments of $11.9 million.
In the first quarter of this year, MPCC's revenues
recorded a more marked decline of -18.1%
$147.5 million. EBITDA and EBIT were
€96.1 million (-32.0%) and €78.4 million respectively
(-35,6%). Net income was $76.4 million
(-36,1%).