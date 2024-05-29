Bankruptcy CIN, Onorato and his sons ask for a plea bargain

The shipowner Vincenzo Onorato and the
his sons Achille and Alessandro accused of bankruptcy by the
Milan Public Prosecutor's Office in the investigation concerning Compagnia Italiana di
Navigazione (CIN), a company formed for privatization
of Tirrenia and since mid-2015 of the entire ownership
by Vincenzo Onorato who, following the bankruptcy petition
of the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office, in mid-2021 she had been admitted to the
composition with creditors in continuity.
The proposed plea bargain of three years and 10 months for Vincenzo
Honored and to two years, suspended sentence, for the children, was
accepted by the Public Prosecutor Luigi Luzi, who is in charge of the file. The
Preliminary hearing judge will evaluate the request
at the hearing scheduled for 9 October.