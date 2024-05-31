Rail Cargo Group acquires Dutch railway company Captrain Netherlands

Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the transport company
freight railway of the Austrian group ÖBB, has bought
the Dutch railway company Captrain Netherlands which is
was sold by Captrain Holding, the group's cargo company
French railway SNCF.
With the transaction, RCG expands its international network to
Netherlands. "The Benelux countries," Clemens stressed, "
Först, Spokesperson for the Board of Directors of RCG -
They represent an important market for us. With the expansion of the
our traction network, in the future we will be able to manage the
our end-to-end TransFER connections using our
traction', with advantages, he explained, in terms of costs and
flexibility of services.
Captain Netherlands, which has 61 employees, in 2022
recorded a turnover of €12.2 million and achieved a
Operating performance of 765 million tonne-km. The Fleet
of the company consists of seven locomotives, all of which are used
in shunting and last-mile services.