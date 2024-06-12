Eni has sold 10% of Saipem's share capital

The Italian energy group Eni announced today the
successful completion of the placement of a 10% stake in the
Saipem's share capital at €1.97 per share, for a
total value of approximately €393 million. The company has
specified that following the placement, which took place through a
Accelerated bookbuilding process for investors
Eni holds 422.9 million shares of Saipem
represent approximately 21.19% of the share capital, of which 249.5
million shares (approximately 12.50% of the share capital) contributed
the shareholders' agreement with CDP Equity. In addition, Eni specified that,
As part of the transaction, it engaged with the joint
bookrunners not to sell any more shares of Saipem on the market in order to
a period of 180 days without their consent, and without prejudice to the
exemptions, as per market practice.
Saipem is active in the engineering and engineering sectors.
construction of major projects in the fields of energy and
infrastructure and is equipped with seven construction sites
of an offshore fleet of 21 construction vessels and
15 rigs.