The vehicles of the Trieste Coast Guard rescued a motor ship of the APT Gorizia
The 76 people on board were rescued
Trieste
June 12, 2024
This morning the vehicles of the Coast Guard of Trieste lent
assistance to the motor vessel "Audace" in service of
local public passenger transport between the ports of Trieste and
Grade that launched a Mayday because it took on water and was
therefore at risk of sinking. Coordinate your
operations by the Coast Guard Rescue Center, which
sent about five miles from the coast by naval vessels and a
aircraft. The 76 people on board the Company's boat
Provincial Transport of Gorizia, which had taken place on the
life rafts, have all been rescued and have not been rescued.
recorded injuries.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher