In the fourth quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in Italian ports decreased by -2.7%

Last year, Italian ports moved
474.4 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in the
-3.2% compared to 490.1 million tonnes in 2022. The data
on freight traffic carried out in 2023 at ports of call
national - announced by Assoporti - show decreases in
volumes handled by the port systems managed by the Authority
of the Western Ligurian Sea Port System (63.0 million
tonnes, -3.7%), by the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea (17.3 million
tonnes, -7.3%), by the PSA of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
(38.6 million tonnes, -1.4%), from the Tyrrhenian Sea PSA
Central and Northern Italy (14.0 million tonnes, -5.7%), of the PSA
of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea (31.1 million tonnes, -2.9%),
the PSA of the Southern Adriatic Sea (18.5 million
tonnes, -5.4%), the PSA of the Central Adriatic Sea (11.2
million tonnes, -4.3%), from the PSA of the Central Adriatic Sea
Northern (25.5 million tonnes, -6.9%), by the PSA of
Northern Adriatic Sea (23.0 million tonnes, -9.2%),
the PSA of the Eastern Adriatic Sea (59.4 million tonnes,
-3.2%), the Port Authority of the Eastern Sicilian Sea (€31.4 million
tonnes, -3.0%) and the Port Authority of the Sea of Sardinia (40.9 million
tonnes, -6.7%). Volumes handled increased
only from the port systems managed by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian (43.5 million tonnes, +0.7%), by the PSA
of the Strait (31.3 million tonnes, +4.0%), by the Port Authority of the Sea
Ionian Sea (14.6 million tonnes, +0.3%) and the Sicilian Sea
Western (10.8 million tonnes, +4.4%).
In addition, in 2023 the overall reduction of -3.2% in traffic
was caused by the decline in volumes in all
main product sectors with the exception of rolling stock
in which, with 121.4 million tonnes, it was marked
an increase of +0.5% on the previous year. The most
was recorded by the dry bulk that in the
2023 amounted to 51.9 million tonnes (-15.1%). To follow
conventional goods with 18.6 million tonnes (-5.5%),
containerized cargo with 115.3 million tons (-3.6%)
made with a container handling of 11,295,845
TEUs (-2.4%) - including 6,943,468 TEUs in import-export (-5.7%) and
4,352,377 TEUs transhipped (+3.4%) - and liquid bulk with 167.2
million tonnes (-1.1%).
Last year, ferry passenger traffic in the
Italian ports was almost 18.7 million people
(+9.8%) and that of cruise passengers of less than 13.4 million people
(+48,1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the total traffic of
cargo in Italian ports amounted to 114.4 million
tonnes, down by -2.7% on the same period
of 2022. Containerized goods with
28.2 million tonnes (+4.5%) and a handling of
containers amounting to 2,851,014 TEUs (+4.0%), of which 1,574,050 TEUs in
import-export (-0.8%) and 1,096,964 TEUs in transhipment (+12.6%), and
rolling stock with 29.2 million tonnes (+5.9%). Bulk cargo down
liquid goods with 41.9 million tonnes (-2.8%),
4.1 million tonnes (-4.6%) and a reduction in
much more pronounced was the accusation of bulk
less than 11.0 million tonnes (-29.8%).