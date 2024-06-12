Notice of consultation for the design, construction and management of the new passenger terminal in Ancona

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central has issued a "Notice of Preliminary Consultation of
market for the assignment of design activities,
Construction and operation of the new passenger terminal at the Port of
Ancona" which will be built in the area of the former Fair
where the passenger ticket office is currently operational.
Some of the buildings of the exhibition complex have already been
demolished in past years while vacant areas are being used
for the parking of vehicles waiting to board the ferries.
The new terminal building will have a minimum surface area of
2,800 square meters, with the possibility of expanding this
surface area by creating a multi-storey building. The
The total area of the affected area is approximately
five hectares on which buildings could be built for about
13 thousand square meters. The estimated investment for the construction of the
passenger terminal is 15 million euros.
With the notice, the entity aims to assess with which
procedures for awarding the design,
and the management of the new passenger terminal. The idea
In addition to the services of general interest for the users of the
maritime ferry traffic, commercial activities and
which also represent an opportunity for the
community, not just for travellers, and who will be able to
occupy up to two buildings. Based on the response to the notice,
which will close on 9 August, the PSA will guide
the procedures for the construction of the new passenger terminal.
"With this innovative initiative," explained the
President of the Port System Authority, Vincenzo
Garofalo, presenting the notice - we want to enhance and create new
development opportunities for what is one of the world's most
The main vocations of the port of Ancona are that of traffic
passengers on ferries, thanks to the central location of the port
in the Adriatic Sea and connecting to Balkan Europe. A
project that aims to build a new terminal in synergy with the
development of infrastructures to have a contemporary port in the
standard of service, sustainable and welcoming to our
international clientele, functional to the growth of the business
and in tune with the city of which it is a part
integrating'.