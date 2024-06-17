Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach fell by -8.2% last month

As well as in the Port of Los Angeles, in May 2024 also
in the other main container port of call on the coast
U.S. Containerized Traffic Is Back
in a declining phase: in the month, in fact, in Long Beach
696 thousand TEUs handled, with a decrease of -8.2% on May
last year, of which 345 thousand TEUs were full at landing (-4.5%),
101,000 full TEUs on boarding (-21.1%) and 250,000 empty TEUs (-7.0%).
In the first five months of 2024, the Port of Long Beach
handled a total of 3.45 million TEUs, with a
growth of +10.0% over the same period of 2023, of which 1.67
million full TEUs at landing (+13.2%), 478 thousand full TEUs
(-20.4%) and 1.30 million empty TEUs (+22.7%).