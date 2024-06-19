In the first five months of 2024 the traffic in goods in the port of Trieste increased by 5.6% percent

The Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority said that in the first five months of this year the port of Trieste had handled 24.0 million tonnes of cargo, an increase of 5.6% percent over the same period in 2023. The growth was generated by the 11.6% percent rise in the primary flow of traffic handled by the Julian scalp, that of liquid bulk bulk, which amounted to 16.6 million tonnes. In the goods sector, traffic decreased by -3.4% percent to 7.3 million tonnes, with a ro-ro traffic which marked 124mila vehicles (-1.7%) and with a container traffic which, with 313,137 teu, recorded a contraction of the -10.6%, a negative trend, said the port agency, which in the course of the period eased that in the first two months of 2024 the loss was -15.3% percent. The port authority also said that in May, the new monthly historical record was set up with 78,297 eventful teu (+ 22.8%), the result of which was the result of some timid signs of recovery and is from the reconfirms above all to the good result of the Molo VII managed by Trieste Marine Terminal (69,132 teu, + 26.0%), but also to container traffic present on the ro-ro ships da/for Turkey (9,165 teu, + 2.7%). The volume of the solid bulk has blamed a significant decline of -78.5% with almost 57mila tonnes of goods, which is attributable to the decrement of the subcategory of cereals (29mila tonnes, -25.9%) and that of the cereals. metallurgical products that has been seen to zero in traffic.
Rail traffic in the Julian stopover also showed a decrease with 3,434 trains (-10.6%) rising to 4,835 (-8.5%) including traffic in the Trieste and Cervignano interports.
In the first five months of 2024, traffic in the port of Monfalcone was more than 1.5 million tons (-12.6%), with only one month in May totaling 475mila tonnes (+ 11.0%) which is the best result for this month of the last ten years. The largest volume of traffic, that of solid bulk, in the January-May period stood at 1.2 million tonnes, with a decline of -10.1% percent, and more accentuated was the reduction of miscellaneous goods (-21.4%). In the dry bulk, the AdSP explained that the overall decrease is attributable to the subcategories of coal and lignite where no movement has been made since the monfalconese thermoelectric power plant is no longer operating, while the subcategory of cereals, with 13mila tonnes, has recorded an important increase (+ 123.9%). Idem for the subcategory of chemical products (+ 111.9%) thanks to the arrival of 33mila tonnes of urea, while the subcategory of minerals and cements, with 28mila tonnes of kaolin landed in January, February and May, reported vice versa negative balance (-10.1%).
"We are facing a crisis," said Vittorio Torbianelli, the extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP, commenting on the data of the handling, which does not yet allow us to interpret trends, and May, in the container sector, gave us a gift. at least a sign of confidence, but of course if the alternative route of the Cape of Good Hope, chosen by many shipowners, from transitory became structural for an excessive prolongation of the crisis, Trieste would suffer heavily from it. There are nevertheless different types of traffic : valuing and further developing multisectoriality is therefore the only key that has our port system to deal with the ongoing crisis, and this is the road we are going through together with all operators and the port community. "