In May, cargo traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -0.6% and in the port of Savona-Vado it grew by +9.6%
The Liguria Region has approved the Strategic Development Plan for the "Port and Hinterland of La Spezia" FTA
Genova/La Spezia
June 20, 2024
Last month, the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado Ligure amounted to 5.65 million tonnes,
with an increase of +1.5% on May 2023 generated by the rise in
+9.6% of the traffic handled by the second airport that has the most
which offset the slight decrease of -0.6% recorded by the port of
regional capital.
Specifically, 4.36 were handled in the port of Genoa
million tonnes, with miscellaneous goods alone amounting to 3.02
million tonnes (-1.0%) including 2.17 million tonnes of
containerized goods (+1.2%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 226,120 TEUs (-0.1%) and 847 thousand tons of goods
conventional (-6.2%). In the dry bulk sector, traffic
was 111 thousand tons (+17.9%) and the
industrial of 57 thousand tons (-46.5%). In the
liquid bulk traffic in mineral oils was 1.04
million tonnes (+2.4%), that of vegetable oils and wine of
41 thousand tons (+110.7%) and the trafficking of chemical products of
36 thousand tons (-14.1%).
In the port of Savona-Vado, the total traffic was
1.29 million tonnes, with miscellaneous goods alone amounting to
609,000 tonnes, including 217,000 tonnes of cargo
containerized (-6.7%) made by handling 21,588 TEUs (-24.9%)
and with conventional goods equal to 392 thousand tons (+8.1%). In
Bulk increased, with dry cargoes amounting to 147 thousand
tonnes (+95.5%), mineral oils at 517 thousand tonnes (+2.9%) and
vegetable oils and wine at 15 thousand tons (+189.7%).
In Genoa last month, passenger traffic was
increased overall by +4.4%, with 169 thousand cruise passengers
(+1.5%) and 138 thousand ferry passengers (+8.0%), while in Savona
decreased globally by -1.5% with 85 thousand cruise passengers
(-6.6%) and 30 thousand passengers on regular shipping lines (+16.8%).
In the first five months of 2024, the port of Genoa handled
20.50 million tons of goods, with an increase of +0.5%
on the same period last year. In the container sector, the
traffic amounted to 1,044,400 TEUs (+2.5%). In the sector
of passengers, cruise passengers were 842 thousand (+3.6%) and the others
passengers: 375 thousand (+0.6%).
The port of Savona-Vado has archived the period January-May
with a total of 6.51 million tonnes of goods
(+3,1%). Containers amounted to 122,486 TEUs (-9.0%). The
cruise passengers marked an increase of +2.1% having been 275 thousand
and ferry passengers fell by -5.5% to 38 thousand units.
Meanwhile, the Liguria Region has approved the Development Plan
Strategic Plan for the Simplified Logistics Zone "Port and
Retroporto della Spezia" drawn up in agreement with the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea. The document, as
provided for by Article 6 of Prime Ministerial Decree 40/2024, has been sent to the
in order to draw up the preliminary investigation that will lead to the issuance of the
Dpcm establishing the Ministerial Decree, to the competent ministries. In addition to five municipalities
Emilian countries subject to an agreement that the Liguria Region has signed
with Emilia Romagna in May, they will be included in the FTA
the municipalities of Arcola, Follo, La Spezia, Santo Stefano Magra and
Vezzano Ligure. The FTA has a minimum duration of seven years, renewable
for a further seven, as provided for in Article 7, paragraph 2 of the Prime Ministerial Decree
40/2024.
"With this resolution, following the discussions
with municipalities and local stakeholders - he explained
the Regional Councillor for Economic Development with responsibility for Ports and
Logistics, Alessio Piana - we present to the competent ministries
the total area of the area, which will include 339.24
Ligurian hectares and 148.06 hectares of Emilian hinterland. One step
important to reach, hopefully by the end of the year, the
Ministerial decree that will allow companies to
who want to invest in being able to use, by authorizations or
permits, simplified and accelerated procedures'.
The President of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario
Sommariva, pointed out that the FTA which is headed by the port of
Spezia is "a tool of great value for
attract investment and create new jobs. Tool
ideal for giving a new impetus to the hinterland areas, starting from
from S. Stefano di Magra, as well as for the integration with the
of logistic and industrial development in the province of Parma. Yes
It therefore takes a decisive step to
the prospects for development and innovation of our territory and
of the entire port system'.
