Approval for the functional rebalancing of the Venice Passenger Terminal concession, the duration of which has been extended by ten years
Commitment to invest over 19 million euros. Port of Chioggia, concession to SO. RE. BUT. (F2I Port Holding)
Venezia
June 20, 2024
Today, the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port Authority of the Northern Adriatic Sea has approved the application
presented by Venezia Terminal Passeggeri (VTP) for the rebalancing of the
of the concession of state-owned assets managed by the
companies whose usability, with respect to the
had been reduced after the entry into force of the
Decree-Law 103/2021 which introduced traffic restrictions
cruise in St. Mark's Basin and the Giudecca Canal,
access to the VTP quays, establishing that ships of more than
40,000 tons of tonnage should be directed on the road
access to the Canale dei Petroli and the Vittorio Emanuele III Canal
(
of 13
July 2021). The procedure provides for the temporal reparation of the
concession, as provided for by the Decree-Law
103, and the assignment of substitute commissioner berths and
compensatory measures with respect to state-owned assets that are no longer
Usable.
In addition, the deadline has been adjusted
of the concession deed on 31 May 2036 with respect to the
deadline of 31 May 2026 and the redetermination of the
areas of port property entrusted in concession to VTP, which from
June 1, 2026 will renounce the use of Buildings 103,
117 and 1 in Marittima and San Basilio, with consequent remodeling
of the canon.
Approval of the instance also involves management by
VTP of existing and in the process of being
implementation by the Special Commissioner for the
Implementation of temporary berths and complementary interventions
for the protection of Venice, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio (President of the
from the date of delivery until 31 May 2036.
At the same time, VTP is committed to making investments in
infrastructure and technology for more than €19 million by
2036 in the ports of Venice (state-owned maritime areas at
Marittima, new passenger station, San Basilio, Santa Marta and
Riva Sette Martiri) and Chioggia (state-owned maritime areas of Isola
of the Salons).
Commenting on the green light for VTP's application, the president
of the PSA, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, pointed out that "with the
decision of the Committee on the application for VTP, the final moment of the
work carried out in recent months together with the Ministry of Transport,
Infrastructure and Transport and with the personal commitment of the
Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi, the
second phase of the rebalancing process, also supported by a
opinion of the State Attorney's Office. In view of the compression of the
right of VTP to use the state-owned property subject to the
concession following Decree 103, the entity consents as follows
rebalancing through the protraction of the
concession, also in order to amortize investments
carried out by the concessionaire so far and the commitment to be recognised.
for future investments equivalent to more than €19 million. The
The future of cruising from a more sustainable perspective passes
also for this important administrative step for which
I thank the work of the employees of the PSA and the Secretary
general'.
A comment also came from Deputy Minister Rixi, who
underlined that "the port of Venice is one of the priorities
of the government. The successful conclusion of the rebalancing process
of the VTP concession, with the extension of the
concession and confirmation of new investments - said the
Deputy Minister - contributes to a new cruise model
with greater certainty for the market and confirmations for the
workers. The discussion started in March, in which I asked for
identify a concrete path, generated an activity
solid technical-administrative framework, in synergy between PSA and companies
Interested. President Di Blasio's commitment allows a step forward
before the entire port system that includes Venice and Chioggia,
confirming its central role in the international cruise industry
with positive implications for the entire Adriatic area."
At today's meeting, the Committee also approved
the updating of the tariff of state fees and some
concessions, including the one to the company SO. RE. BUT. operating in the port
of Chioggia for a duration of 25 years and expiring on 30 June 2049.
The company, 100% controlled by F2I Holding Portuale S.p.A., is active in
in all product sectors, with a particular focus on the
cereals, flours, steel products and project cargo,
is committed to continuing and expanding its business and
also acquire the areas currently operated by Impreport,
absorbing its 12 employees.
Di Blasio specified that this latest resolution represents
"An important and concrete signal also for Chioggia, where the
new 25-year concession to SO. RE. BUT. recognizes goodness
of the company's business plan, which plans to invest in
areas subject to concession approximately €11.5 million in
equipment and technologies between 2024 and 2048. The Dealer -
explained the president of the Port Authority - aims to grow in trafficking
up to a freight handling of 1.438 million
tonnes per year 2046. As early as 2027, thanks to
dredging works planned in the port of Clodiense, the
The company expects to reach an annual volume of 113 thousand
tonnes, as well as, from 2029, to activate a new
Ro-Ro traffic for 400 thousand tons per year. On the latter front
KNOW. RE. BUT. ambitiously aims to position Chioggia as the
complementary airport to Trieste in the management of traffic via
ferry to and from Turkey'.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher