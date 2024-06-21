Cargo traffic in French ports is growing again

Increase in cargo volumes handled at all major airports in the first three months of 2024
Parigi
June 21, 2024
After four quarters of decline, in the first three months of 2024
Cargo traffic in French ports has returned to
71.5 million tonnes of
loads, with an increase of +6.9% over the first quarter of 2023,
of which 45.0 million tonnes of goods at unloading (+2.5%) and
26.5 million tons of cargo at loading (+15.3%). The recovery
has been recorded in all major product sectors
starting from that of the miscellaneous goods in which they were handled
27.5 million tonnes (+8.7%), including 11.7 million tonnes
tonnes of containerised goods (+14.0%) made with a
container handling of 1.23 million TEUs (+8.3%) and
14.8 million tonnes of rolling stock (+5.4%). There is also an increase in
liquid bulk with 31.1 million tonnes (+6.7%) as follows
such as dry bulk with 12.9 million tons (+3.7%).
In addition, the overall growth in traffic was
generated by the increase in volumes handled in all major
ports with the exception of Bordeaux where, with 1.5
million tonnes, a decrease in the
-3.0% due to the reduction in liquid bulk volumes (1.1
million tonnes, -0.7%), of dry bulk (257 thousand
tonnes, -16.7%) and conventional goods (26 thousand tonnes,
-5.3%), partially offset by the increase in the number of goods in
containers (58 thousand tons, +0.4%).
In the first three months of this year, the first port in terms of volume of
traffic, represented by the Haropa port system consisting of the
ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris, handled a total of 21.6
million tonnes of goods (+13.4%), of which 10.5 million tonnes of
tonnes of liquid bulk (+5.5%), 4.0 million tonnes of
dry bulk (+23.2%), 6.9 million tonnes of cargo
containerized (+23.8%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 686 thousand TEUs (+15.7%), 143 thousand tons of
rolling stock (-9.6%) and 120 thousand tons of conventional goods
(-32,0%).
This was followed by the port of Marseille, which handled globally
16.6 million tonnes of cargo (+6.3%), of which 10.5 million tonnes
tonnes of liquid bulk (+9.2%), 1.6 million tonnes
dry bulk (-16.6%), 3.1 million tonnes of cargo
containerized (+14.0%) totalled with a handling of
containers of 326 thousand TEUs (+4.3%), 1.0 million tonnes of
rolling stock (+0.2%) and 336 thousand tons of conventional cargo
(+11,9%).
The total traffic in the port of Dunkirk was
almost 12.0 million tonnes (+3.5%), including 3.2 million tonnes
tonnes of liquid bulk (+6.2%), 4.2 million tonnes of
dry bulk (+4.2%), 1.2 million tonnes of cargo
containerized (-7.8%) with a container handling of
167 thousand TEUs (-2.7%), 3.1 million tons of rolling stock (+7.8%) and
341 thousand tons of conventional goods (-18.2%).
In the port of Calais, the overall handling was
less than 10.1 million tonnes of cargo (+2.5%) largely
consisting of rolling stock (9.9 million tonnes, +2.5%), i.e.
dry bulk (114 thousand tons, +12.1%) and liquid bulk
(26 thousand tons, -19.0%).
Traffic in the port of Nantes-Saint Nazaire has grown
by +11.2% to 6.9 million tonnes, of which 5.0 million tonnes
tonnes of liquid bulk (+20.8%), 1.4 million tonnes
of dry bulk (-9.3%), 341 thousand tons of containerized cargo
(-4.2%) with a container handling of 30 thousand TEUs
(-11.6%), 101 thousand tons of rolling stock (-5.4%) and 51 thousand tons
of conventional goods (+15.6%).
Finally, in La Rochelle, the overall traffic was almost
2.4 million tonnes (+31.3%), including 1.6 million tonnes
tons of dry bulk (+60.4%), 646 thousand tons of bulk
liquids (-13.6%) and 161 thousand tons of conventional goods
(+117,0%).
