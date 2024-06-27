Gianluca Croce is the new president of Assagenti

Gianluca Croce is now the new president
of the Genoese Association of Agents and Agents
Maritime. Former vice president of Assagenti and vice president
of Federagenti, in the last 27 years Croce has completed his
Growth path within the group recently
renamed MSC Italia until he became a director
delegate. Graduated in Economics and Commerce, Croce, who collects the
witnessed by Paolo Pessina, boasts a career entirely
Marittima: first job, still very young, in the group
owner Ignazio Messina where he has gained specific experience
in that commercial sector in which it will concentrate its
entire professional career, i.e. for a short period in
a shipping agency, before joining the Maritime Agency Le
Ships now MSC Italia.
The result of the elections confirmed the broad convergence
on the name of Croce and the new board of directors of Assagenti has
embraced the proposal of President Pessina and proceeded with the appointment of
Croce at the helm of the category at a time - he pointed out
the association - of great difficulty and complexity,
characterized by governance made fragile just when it is
Instead, a compact and cohesive effort is needed to achieve the
new infrastructures and relaunch the Genoese port system.
Aldo Blacks, Roberto De
Marchi, Carolina Villa and Maurizio Gozzi. The Components Team
of the board that will support Croce during the mandate is
trained, for the Shipping Agents line services sector - agents
aircraft - general agents - internal agents, by Gian Alberto Cerruti
(Gastaldi & C Spa), Angelo Chiarlo (ONE Ocean Network Express
Ltd), Eugenio Domicolo (Arkas Italia Srl), Filippo Gallo (Medmar
Spa), Paolo Guidi (CMA CGM Italy Srl), Aldo Blacks (Yang Ming Italy
Spa), for the Shipping Agents sector tramp services - agents
manning, by Cynthia Cignolini (Medagent Srl), Roberto Demarchi
(Banchero Costa Ag Mar Spa), Luigi Derchi (Medov Srl), Gian Enzo
Duci (Enterprise Shipping Agency Srl), Carolina Villa (Ship &
Crew Services Srl), Andrea Boesgaard (HT Agenzia Marittima) and, for the
Maritime Brokers sector, by Camillo Campostano (Anchor
Chartering Srl), Maurizio Gozzi (HB Shipping Srl), Giacomo Gramatica
(Gramatica Yacht & Ship Broker) and Luigi Risso (Genoa Sea Brokers
Srl). Past President of Assagenti is Paolo Pessina (Hapag
Lloyd Italy Srl) and president of the Gruppo Giovani Lorenzo Giacobbe
(Januamar Srl).