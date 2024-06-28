Kombiverkehr is alarmed by the reduction of DB Cargo's services for intermodal transport

If the German combined transport operator Kombiverkehr is
worried about the negative trend in the volumes of goods transported
by the company as well as by other companies in the sector,
with a drop of -15.9% last year
(
of 23
February
2024), and is also worried about what
considers that the Government's support is totally insufficient
German Federal Sector
(
of 20
June
2024), Kombiverkehr is also strongly alarmed
for the effects of the ongoing proceedings by the Authority
European antitrust proceedings against compatriot DB Cargo may
have on their own operations.
Today, Kombiverkehr announced that it has closed the financial year
2023 with revenues of €435.2 million, with a decrease in
-5.9% compared to the previous year. The operating result is
negative status and equal to -1.9 million euro compared to a
Negative result of -€1.2 million in 2022. The year 2023 is
closed with a net loss of -€332.4 million compared to a
Net profit of €368.0 million in 2022.
On the occasion of the presentation of the annual results,
Mr Kombiverkehr pointed out that the Commission's investigations
against Member States for breach of the rules
EU state aid is gathering dark clouds
on the horizon. In particular, Kombiverkehr specified that he was
directly affected by two similar proceedings brought
against the German Government for its support of its
railways. "After we had to do it at the end of last year
transfer our transport activities carried out with the
French State Railways Fret SNCF to other partners - explained
THE COMPANY - Now the competition authorities have
adopted measures that will eventually lead DB Cargo to reduce
its range of services for intermodal transport.
But the French case - Kombiverkehr pointed out - is not
comparable to the scenario that threatens Germany today, given that
the size of DB Cargo, the largest transport company
rail freight in Europe, are on a completely different scale."
If in France the problem has been solved by the use of
services of DB Cargo France, the French subsidiary of the German DB
Cargo, in Germany, paradoxically, the obstacle could be the
same DB Cargo.
Kombiverkehr announced that, as a result of this perspective,
in Germany is "working intensively in order to transfer
a large part of our rail operations to other
service in such a way that our intermodal network remains largely
unaltered part and continues to be available for
freight forwarders and carriers who will require freight forwarding services in the future.
combined transport. Time, however, - warned the company -
is a critical factor, as it is not possible to
create additional transport capacity overnight
rail freight'. Part of the problem may be
solved by an increase in the operations of the subsidiaries KombiRail
Europe and Lokomotion, which may take time, however.