The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are investing in electric truck charging stations

The main container ports on the West Coast of the USA,
Los Angeles and Long Beach, have allocated $25 million,
€12.5 million for each airport, for the construction of
charging for electric trucks operating with the two ports
Californian. The financial resources will be disbursed under the
Clean Air Action Plan, the plan to improve quality
air pollution and reduce air pollution from ports,
with the associated health risks, which dates back to the now distant
2006 and has since been repeatedly updated. 'With
more than 23,000 trucks operating in the port - he pointed out
Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero -
the investment potential of the Clean Truck
Fund is essential to our efforts to improve the
air quality. These projects carried out with our
partners demonstrate that the programme is working as intended, and
show that here in San Pedro Bay, the movement of goods to
Zero emissions is not a fashion phrase, but a goal
On which we are making progress every day."
The Clean Truck Fund is funded through
the application of the Clean Truck Fund Rate, which is
since April 2022 and which amounts to $10 per
20' full container carried by trucks or $20 per
40' full containers. The following are exempt from paying the fee
containers transported by zero-emission trucks and, in some cases,
circumstances, from trucks to low nitrogen oxide emissions.
The application of this tariff was allowed until last March
to the Port of Long Beah to raise nearly $75 million, and
to the Port of Los Angeles to collect about $78 million. The
is the responsibility of the Beneficial Cargo Owners or their
and the Regulation expressly prohibits the
is charged to hauliers. The current plan
provides that these tariffs will be applied until the first of January
2035, with an amount that may be subject to change.