Porto Marghera, the start of work on the new Montesyndial container terminal has been inaugurated

After the handover of the areas to the consortium of
company in charge of carrying out the works
(
of the 12th
April
2024), the
official ceremony for the start of the construction of the first section
of the project, worth 189 million euros, of the future terminal
Montesyndial containers serving the port of Venice. The companies
have started the infrastructural work of an area of
about 8.5 hectares including: the construction of the quay and
a 50-metre-wide strip of square behind, the setback of
35 meters of the current bank of the canal to obtain a width
of the same equal to 190 meters, the excavations of the stretch of
West Industrial Canal in front of the terminal up to the height of
-12 meters provided for by the Port Master Plan and the project. The
The first part of the work will be completed in 2026.
Recalling that the project was born as an onshore component of
A larger project that also included an offshore terminal
(
of 23
September 2010), while now the container terminal of
Montesyndial is a completely autonomous and entrusted project
to the commissioner's management, the Port System Authority
of the Northern Adriatic Sea specified that the area
disused industrial area concerned has a total area of 90
hectares with a continuous quay front of about 1,600 meters that
will be able to accommodate Panamax-class ships, allowing a
annual traffic up to one million TEUs.
In addition to the first section, a second
Excerpt of the project characterized by an intermodal platform
equipped with a double railway bundle that will connect
the infrastructure to the national railway network and a third section
including container storage areas, roads and
service systems. The overall economic picture,
Re-evaluated based on the feasibility project update
and current price lists, amounts to 428 million
currently partially funded.
The president of the Port Authority, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, who also has the
Montesyndial, stressed that this was a
"one of the most important and
expectations for the Veneto port system and for the productive fabric
of the entire Northeast. We - he highlighted - firmly believed
in the project of the new Montesyndial terminal for which
the Authority and the commissioner structure have committed several
resources than for any other infrastructure built so far in the
lagoon ports. We are sure that this large industrial area
decommissioned, reclaimed and infrastructured, will return to create
value and employment. An intermodal hub will be built here,
perfectly integrated with European rail corridors, capable of
manage up to one million TEUs, multiplying the current traffic
of containers, a high value-added sector, and contributing to
relaunch our ports by attracting investments from
operators, both among those historically established in Venice and between
new international subjects".