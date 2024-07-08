Prysmian, record for the installation of a cable in ultra-deep water

Italy's Prysmian has announced that it has successfully completed
Sea Trial tests for the installation in ultra-deep waters of a
500 kV HVDC MI1 submarine cable at a depth of 2,150
meters, the highest achieved so far, thus setting new
market standards. The company explained that "this cable
with non-metallic armor has been designed with a
synthetic fibre composite material (HMSF - High Modulus
Synthetic Fibres), defining a new generation of technologies in
cable. The use of an innovative armor that can be up to
50% lighter than steel in water, along with the vessel
state-of-the-art Leonardo da Vinci
cable layer, will allow
to install and maintain the cable for Terna's project
Tyrrhenian Link to a sea depth of over 2,000
meters, the highest ever achieved with a power cable".
The same "light" technology had already been
used in 2019 for the Evia-Andros-Tinos interconnection at 550 m
of sea depth and in 2020 for the project of
Crete-Peloponnese submarine interconnection at a depth
of 1,000 m.
The cable will be used as part of the project
Tyrrhenian Link, a contract worth 1.7 billion euros
awarded by Terna Spa in 2021. Prysmian participates in the project
dealing with the design, supply and installation of over
1,500 kilometers of submarine cables in total to support the
energy exchanges between Sardinia, Sicily and Campania, strengthening
the energy hub of the Mediterranean.