Danaos confirms the order in China for five new container ships

Danaos Corporation has confirmed an order worth
of $509 million in the shipyard
Chinese Naval Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Related to Construction of
five container ships, including four of the capacity
of 9,200 TEUs, including three to be delivered in 2027 and one in 2028, and
an 8,258 TEU ship that will be delivered in 2027. In addition
The company, which owns a fleet of
container ships placed for hire, announced that the value of the
The company's rental portfolio increased by 616
million dollars, of which 203 million deriving from the stipulation of
two-year chartering contracts covering nine vessels
of its current fleet and about 413 million from the charters of the
average maturity of 4.8 years for the five new ships ordered on
Chinese shipyard.
Danaos currently has a total of 16 buildings under construction
container ships that have a total capacity of 130 thousand TEUs.
Net of these, its current fleet consists of 70
ships with a global capacity of 442 thousand TEUs.