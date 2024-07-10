Hapag-Lloyd announces preliminary results for the first half of the year

The German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
expects to close the first half of 2024 with a margin
gross operating income of approximately 1.8 billion euros, equal to just over
of half of the 3.5 billion recorded in the first half
last year. Expected operating profit is around 0.8
million euros compared to 2.6 million in the first six months of 2023.
The company specified that, given that the recent significant
demand and short-term freight rates have exceeded
expectations, Hapag-Lloyd believes it is likely that in the second half of the
2024 earnings per share are higher than previous
forecasts.
The company currently believes that EBITDA for the full year 2024
is expected to be between €3.2 billion and €4.2 billion compared to
previous forecast of €2.0 billion to €3.0 billion and compared to EBITDA
of 4.5 billion recorded in the previous year.
In addition, EBIT of between 1.2 and
2.2 billion vs. previous forecast of 0.0-1.0 billion
and compared to EBIT of over 2.5 billion euros in 2023.