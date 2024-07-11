On July 17 in Rome the public assembly of Assarmatori will be held

Commenting on today's agreement for the renewal of the CCNL
of the shipping industry, which was signed by
Confitarma, Assarmatori, Assorimorchiatori and Federimorchiatori and
by the trade unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti,
the president of Assarmatori (inforMARE
of the 11th
July
2024), Stefano Messina, highlighted that the new
national collective labour agreement contains "elements
not insignificant innovation and also from an economic point of view
provides what we think are valid answers to the needs
of workers, struggling with inflation and the consequent decline in
purchasing power. With a sense of responsibility - he
added - everyone has done their part, we are confident that
The government must also continue to contribute to the revival of employment
Italian in our sector through a serious and effective work
simplification, breaking down those barriers that stand in the way of
between labour supply and demand". According to Assarmatori,
The renewal agreement "on an economic level gives a
important response to the issue of defending the purchasing power of
wages of workers in the sector, affected by high inflation
recorded in the last two years, also introducing some elements
in the field of assistance and welfare for workers
from the point of view of health and supplementary pensions".
Meanwhile, on July 17 in Rome, at the headquarters of
Unioncamere in Piazza Sallustio 21, Assiterminal will hold the
public assembly, which will follow the following
program:
|
ore 09.30
|
Registrazione partecipanti
|
10.00
|
Saluti
|
|
Ivo Blandina, Presidente Uniontrasporti
|
|
Amm. Isp. Capo (CP) Nicola Carlone, Comandante Generale del
Corpo delle Capitanerie di Porto*
|
|
Rodolfo Giampieri, Presidente Assoporti
|
|
Mario Zanetti, Delegato all'Economia del Mare di Confindustria
|
|
Carlo de Ruvo, Presidente Confetra
|
|
Mario Mattioli, Presidente Federazione del Mare
|
|
Lamia Kerdjoudi-Belkaid, Segretario Generale Feport
|
|
Adolfo Urso, Ministro delle Imprese e del Made in Italy
(videomessaggio)
|
|
Edoardo Rixi, Vice Ministro delle Infrastrutture e dei
Trasporti*
|
10.50
|
Il XII Rapporto Nazionale Economia del Mare 2024
|
|
Giovanni Acampora, Presidente Assonautica Italiana e Si.Camera
|
11.00
|
Apertura lavori
|
|
Nello Musumeci, Ministro per la Protezione civile e le
Politiche del mare*
|
11.15
|
Il punto di vista di Assiterminal con il Past President Luca
Becce e il nuovo Presidente
|
11.45
|
RAPPORTI
|
|
Le proposte unitarie di Assiterminal e Associazioni del Cluster
marittimo a confronto con i Capi di Gabinetto dei principali
Ministeri interessati
|
|
Ministero delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti, Maria Teresa Di
Matteo
|
|
Ministero dell'Ambiente e della Sicurezza Energetica, Fabio
Tancredi
|
|
Ministero delle Imprese e del Made in Italy, Massimiliano
Maurizi
|
|
Ministero del Lavoro e delle Politiche Sociali, Mauro Nori
|
|
Ministero del Turismo, Erika Guerri
|
|
Protezione Civile e Politiche del Mare, Riccardo Rigillo
|
|
Modera: Roberta Busatto, Direttrice Economia del Mare Magazine