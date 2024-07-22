Meyer Werft confirms the possibility of implementing the restructuring of the shipbuilding group

Meyer Werft announced the definition of the draft plan
of corporate restructuring presented by the company of
Deloitte consultancy which - specified the shipbuilding group
German - offers the prospect of a positive future for Meyer
Werft, is the basis of the negotiations to be conducted with all the
parties involved in the restructuring of the Group and constitutes the
for the development of a programme to address the
financial needs of the company.
Stressing that, in addition to the recently agreed Framework Agreement
with the IG Metall trade union, the restructuring project
represents an important first step to secure the future
of the company and its employees, Meyer Werft pointed out that the
possibility of a restructuring will be
definitively confirmed only with the presentation of the plan
final renovation expected by the end of August.
Meyer Werft has not disclosed the restructuring measures
contained in the draft plan starting from the possibility
to raise about 2.7 billion within the next three and a half years
to finance the construction of the ships ordered from the group
and to implement the capital increase of 400 million euros requested
by banks. Furthermore, no reference was made to the
impact on employment or a possible reduction in
of the staff, which according to the agreement reached in recent
weeks with IG Metall should be implemented with the cut of 340 jobs
to ensure the maintenance of 3,100 jobs
until 2030. The company has only announced that the restructuring
will be carried out in three or four years with the aim of
complete it by 2028.
"Although there is a long way to go - they have
said Meyer Werft CEO Bernd Eikens and
the advisor for the restructuring of the group, Ralf Schmitz -
We are convinced that the company has the capacity, the staff, but
also the will to make a common effort to bring back
The construction site on the road to growth. The document - they have
clarified referring to the draft of the plan presented by Deloitte -
encourages us to continue to pursue the path of
that we have chosen and to make Meyer Werft proof
of the future".