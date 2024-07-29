The White House announces private investments in the national shipbuilding and port equipment supply chain

Today, the U.S. federal government announced a plan to
private sector investments to strengthen the supply chain
shipbuilding and production of
port equipment involving the shipbuilding group
South Korean HD Hyundai, the American and Canadian companies of
Shipbuilding Bollinger Shipyards and Davie Shipbuilding and the
Finnish port equipment manufacturer Konecranes. In a note, the
White House explained that, following the announcement of the days
by the leaders of the USA, Canada and Finland to create
to the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), an agreement
trilateral to collaborate in the production of icebreakers
together with allies and partners, and given that the
shipbuilding is capital intensive, the governments of the three
nations have decided to exploit their respective shipyards for
build polar icebreakers for their needs, extending a
invitation to allies and partners to buy them. The agreement provides that in the
The United States, Canada and Finland will define a
Memorandum of Understanding that will specify the implementation
of the agreement in each country.
On the occasion of today's announcement by the US Government, the
Konecranes has announced that it is developing a network of
US partners, including suppliers and subcontractors, to build
in the coming years port cranes in the United States, including
ship-to-shore quay. The European company, which has been present for
decades in the USA where it has three factories for the production of
crane, about 2,200 employees and more than 60 national subsidiaries, has
specified that it expects to grow its network in several
American states, including Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Konecranes' unstated goal is evidently
to replace China's Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries
Co. (ZPMC) as a supplier of STS cranes to US ports after
in the USA, security risks were highlighted
that would derive from the installation in port ports
of the cranes produced by the Shanghai company
