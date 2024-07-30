In the April-June quarter, Finnlines' revenues grew by +13.0%
Ro-pax traffic transported by the company's ships is increasing
Helsinki
July 30, 2024
In the second quarter of this year, the company's revenues
Finnish navigation Finnlines of the Italian group Grimaldi are
grew by +13.0% over the same period of 2023, reaching
195.8 million euros, an increase also generated by the increase in
traffic transported by the company's ro-pax ships
last February completed its program of the value
of 500 million euros for the renewal of the fleet that saw
in the last two years, the inclusion of five new ships
technologically advanced. In the period April-June 2024, the
The company's ships carried 256 thousand passengers, with a
increase of +42% on the corresponding period of last year,
216 thousand cargo units (+20%), 373 thousand tons of other
goods (+1%) and 20 thousand cars not accompanying passengers (-53%).
Finnlines reported quarterly EBITDA of 53.6 million
euro (+21.5%), an EBIT of €30.9 million (+40.9%) and a net profit of
€24.2 million (+19.1%).
