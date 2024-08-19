In the first half of 2024, the increase in miscellaneous goods in the ports of La Spezia and Carrara contains the decline in bulk cargo
Accentuation of the upward trend in general goods in the second quarter
La Spezia
August 19, 2024
Thanks to the +9.8% growth in miscellaneous goods, which was accentuated
in the second quarter, which largely offset the sharp decline
-52.1% in bulk cargo, the ports of La Spezia and Marina di
Carrara have closed the first half of 2024 with a traffic
of 8.52 million tonnes, with a limited
down by -4.3% on the first six months of last year.
In the port of La Spezia alone, the total half-yearly volume is
6.21 million tonnes (-3.6%), with miscellaneous goods that,
with 5.58 million tonnes, recorded an increase of
+11.8% over the first half of 2023, marking in the segment of
container an increase of +9.4% with 603 thousand TEUs handled, of which
556 thousand TEUs in import-export (+6.1%) and 47 thousand TEUs in transit
(+73,1%). Significant, however, was the reduction in bulk volumes, with
liquid waste amounted to 623 thousand tons (-55.9%) and liquid waste
solid to over 3 thousand tons (-90.4%). The Authority of
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea specified that,
with regard to liquid bulk cargo, the decrease is due to
mainly to the halving of natural gas traffic by -54%
liquefied at the Panigaglia regasification plant (583 thousand tons),
currently subject to a modernisation plan by Snam,
while dry bulk - the Authority recalled - now represent
a structurally negligible type of traffic for the port
La Spezia after the closure of the Enel plant.
As for containerized traffic, the Port Authority highlighted that
in the first six months of 2024, compared to 131 thousand empty TEUs in
entry, there were 259 thousand full TEUs outgoing which
underline the recovery of exports from the reference territories of the
port of La Spezia. Intermodal transport is also positive, with
reached the share of 34.1% of container volumes handled at the
net transhipment, despite the ongoing modernization works
of the tracks in the port, compensated with the shuttle service of
road shuttle with the hinterport of Santo Stefano di Magra
implemented by the Port Authority in the context of services of interest
general economic situation. In the first six months of the year,
1.52 million tons of goods transported by rail
containerized (+6.8%), equal to over 154 thousand TEUs handled
(+6,8%).
In the first half of this year, the port of Marina di
Carrara handled 2.31 million tons of
cargo (-5.9%), of which 1.97 million tons of general cargo
(+4.7%) consisting of 978 thousand tons of rolling stock (+5.3%),
681 thousand tons of containerized goods (+0.4%) made with
a handling of containers equal to 51 thousand TEUs (+1.0%) and
309 thousand tons of conventional goods (+13.3%). In the
of liquid bulk cargo, with a total of 346 thousand tons, is
-40.4% was marked, mainly attributable to the
stone material.
In the first six months of 2024, cruise traffic in the port
of La Spezia was 282 thousand passengers (+0.9%), while a
Marina di Carrara was over 7 thousand passengers (+82.5%).
In the second quarter of 2024 alone, the port of La Spezia
handled a total of 3.30 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -3.9% on the same period of 2014.
last year, of which 3.04 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods
(+13.0%) - including container handling of 328 thousand
TEU (+10.85) -, 251 thousand tons of liquid bulk (-65.5%) and more
of 3 thousand tons of dry bulk (-61.7%).
Marina di Carrara closed the second quarter of this year
with a total freight traffic of 1.23 million tons
(-6.2%), of which 1.07 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (+8.9%) -
including container traffic of 27 thousand TEUs (+0.6%) - and
167 thousand tons of dry bulk (-50.3%).
"We are collecting - said president of the Port Network Authority -
Mario Sommariva, commenting on the traffic data recorded in the
First half of 2024 - signs of renewed vitality
of our ports, La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, strong in their
geographical position and services that can count on important
land connections, which we are in the process of digitizing
completely. We are equipping ourselves to receive more and more
sustainable increasingly large ships with important works
infrastructure redevelopment and modernisation, and we are
looking synergistically at the development of our territories of
working on tools such as FTAs, on which we focus
A lot. The future - Sommariva specified - is still
difficult to predict, but in all cases we are
equipping, together with our entire port community,
to deal with it in the best possible way."
